Camp Natoma’s Fall Family Barbecue returns Oct. 24

– Local Paso Robles based nonprofit Camp Natoma, which provides week-long summer camp sessions for youth on the Central Coast, has announced that they are hosting their 3rd Annual Fall Family Barbecue Fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 24. The barbecue event will take place at Cuesta Canyon Park, 2400 Loomis St., in San Luis Obispo, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

A barbecue lunch will be prepared and served by Camp Natoma staff and volunteers. Additionally, there will be live music throughout the event and fun activities and games for all ages led by staff members and teens in their Counselor-in-Training leadership program. Tickets are available for purchase now at www.campnatoma.org. Adult tickets are $25 and child tickets are $20. Each ticket includes tri-tip or a hotdog, and sides of salad, bread, and beans. Common dietary restrictions can be accommodated if needed. Additionally, child tickets include an added snow cone and adult tickets include a choice of beverage, including local wine and beer selections for those 21 and over.

Camp Natoma will utilize the proceeds of the fundraiser to expand their archery and hatchet throwing programs and to conduct necessary maintenance and improvements at Camp Natoma’s nature-based site. Camp Natoma is one of the most popular outdoor experiences for youth in San Luis Obispo County and understands that youth need to get outside now more than ever, and connect with role models, be physically active, and immerse themselves into a camp setting that fosters individual growth, independence, resilience, empathy, and friendship through challenges and relationship building.