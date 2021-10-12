Fall is the perfect season for kids to create an Easy Harvest Craft. This adorable craft helps develop fine-motor skills and is perfect for school, home, or daycare. This cute little fall ornament is perfect for the refrigerator. Plus, it would be a great time to talk about the harvest in the fall and how the farmers make sure we all have food! Regardless if you turn it into a lesson or not, this fall craft is still super cute and easy to make! (This post contains affiliate links.)