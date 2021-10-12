Here's Everything You Need to Know About Gin, Including the Different Styles

Gin is one of the most popular spirits used in a variety of different well-known and beloved cocktails—you can find it in everything from a gin and tonic and a negroni to a gin martini and a gimlet. You might think that a gin is a gin is a gin—after all, how many different types can there be?–but the truth is what used to be a fairly straightforward spirit made with distilled wheat or barley and juniper berries has now become a massive category with dozens of different types and strengths. From London dry to Navy strength to pink gin, the possibilities are endless. Let us help you understand the nuances of gin and how to choose the right bottle for you.