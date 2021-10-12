Sally Rooney: Israeli publishers can’t put out my work, but Hebrew translation ‘would be an honour’

Sally Rooney’s writing has been praised for having ”a touching honesty and truthfulness… along with a quiet brilliance.” If only her activism could possess that too. The Irish, millennial author refuses to sell translation rights for her latest book to an Israeli-based publishing house, so intent is she on following the BDS movement’s institutional boycott guidelines. In response to characterizations that she is not permitting Hebrew translations at all, the author claimed a Hebrew translation “would be an honour.” Yet, similar to this week’s story on Ben & Jerry’s hypocritical interview, the author admits that many countries “are guilty of grievous human rights abuses.” Still, she likens Israel to Apartheid-era South Africa, so supposedly her institutional boycott is justified. Meanwhile, countries such as China can still translate her work. Most tikkun-olam types will probably be fine with the double standard, though. Singling Israel out and fueling Jew-hatred is what hip millennials truly ought to do.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO