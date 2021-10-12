CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sally Rooney: Israeli publishers can’t put out my work, but Hebrew translation ‘would be an honour’

By Ben Sales
Cleveland Jewish News
 8 days ago

(JTA) — The bestselling author Sally Rooney said she decided not to publish her latest novel with an Israeli publishing house because she supports a boycott of Israel, but added that a non-Israeli press could still publish the book in Hebrew. Rooney’s statement, made on Tuesday, confirms a report by...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Related
The Jewish Press

The Vacuous Activism of Sally Rooney

Sally Rooney’s writing has been praised for having ”a touching honesty and truthfulness… along with a quiet brilliance.” If only her activism could possess that too. The Irish, millennial author refuses to sell translation rights for her latest book to an Israeli-based publishing house, so intent is she on following the BDS movement’s institutional boycott guidelines. In response to characterizations that she is not permitting Hebrew translations at all, the author claimed a Hebrew translation “would be an honour.” Yet, similar to this week’s story on Ben & Jerry’s hypocritical interview, the author admits that many countries “are guilty of grievous human rights abuses.” Still, she likens Israel to Apartheid-era South Africa, so supposedly her institutional boycott is justified. Meanwhile, countries such as China can still translate her work. Most tikkun-olam types will probably be fine with the double standard, though. Singling Israel out and fueling Jew-hatred is what hip millennials truly ought to do.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Forward

The Sally Rooney boycott brouhaha is right out of a Sally Rooney novel

By now you’ve heard: Sally Rooney, the millennial Irish author whose three novels have launched a thousand thinkpieces, is refusing to let an Israeli publishing house translate and distribute her latest book, “Beautiful World, Where Are You.”. That choice prompted the literary brouhaha of the week, especially after Rooney, pressed...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sally Rooney
Person
Alice Walker
Forward

‘What she’s doing is anti-translation.’ Why Israeli translators are upset about Rooney’s boycott.

Sally Rooney’s decision to refuse the translation rights of her latest novel to “Israeli-based” publishers has implications not just for BDS, but for the greater dialogue across languages. While Rooney clarified her position to state that she is not boycotting Hebrew, the prospect of a widely-available Hebrew translation not published...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Indy100

BDS Movement explained: Why Sally Rooney turned down Israeli publisher

Novelist Sally Rooney refused to work with an Israeli publisher as a mark of solidarity with the people of Palestine. The Irish author previously worked with the Israel-based publisher to translate Normal People and Conversations With Friends, but the publishing house this week revealed that she turned down their offer to translate her latest novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You, into Hebrew.
WORLD
Forward

Sally Rooney clarifies: She’s boycotting Israel, not the Hebrew language.

On Tuesday, celebrated Irish novelist Sally Rooney clarified her stance on Hebrew translations of her new novel “Beautiful World, Where Are You.”. “The Hebrew-language translation rights to my new novel are still available,” Rooney wrote in a statement the Forward received from her agent, Tracy Bohan, on Tuesday following reports that she had declined to have the book be translated in Israel by Modan Publishing House, which published her first two novels.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Palestinians#Translation#Jta#Non Israeli#Haaretz#Modan Publishing House#Irish#Bds#Hamas#Human Rights Watch
The Independent

Sally Rooney confirms she turned down Israeli publisher in solidarity with Palestinians

Sally Rooney has confirmed that she turned down an Israeli publisher’s request to print a Hebrew translation of her latest book due to her stance on the Palestine conflict. In a statement, the bestselling author said that the Hebrew-language translation rights to Beautiful World, Where Are You are still available, and she would be “pleased” and “proud” to have the translated novel published in a way that was “compliant with the BDS movement’s institutional boycott guidelines”.Israel-based publisher Modan had published translations of Rooney’s previous two novels, Normal People and Conversations With Friends, but told press yesterday that their request to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

Irish author Sally Rooney in Israel boycott row

Irish author Sally Rooney is at the centre of a controversy after refusing to allow her new book to be translated into Hebrew by an Israeli company. The acclaimed writer said it was in support of calls to boycott Israel over its policies towards the Palestinians. She said it would...
MIDDLE EAST
Fox News

Author Sally Rooney bans new novel from being translated to Hebrew in effort to boycott Israel

Hebrew readers will no longer be able to get a copy of Sally Rooney’s latest novel "Beautiful World, Where Are You." On Tuesday, Israeli paper Haaretz reported that the Irish novelist turned down an offer from the Israeli publisher Modan to translate her books to Hebrew. Modan translated her previous books. The newspaper wrote that Rooney’s agent cited her support for the cultural boycott of Israel, also known as the Boycott, Disinvestments and Sanctions (BDS) movement, as the reason for this rejection.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thecut.com

The Sally Rooney Translation Boycott, Explained

Uh-oh, Sally Rooney drama on the horizon: The writer has declined to sell translation rights for her latest novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You — which explores topics like unwanted fame and what it means to live ethically under capitalism — to an Israeli publishing house. In doing so, she explained in a statement, she is expressing solidarity with the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, “calling for an economic and cultural boycott of complicit Israeli companies and institutions in response to the apartheid system” and in support of Palestinian rights.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Forward

I fought South African Apartheid and the Israeli occupation. Sally Rooney’s decision is wrong

No contemporary writer has gotten under my skin as you have. I have devoured your three novels and several of your stories, moved and astonished by the desires, anxieties and ambivalences of your characters and by the interplay among them; and not only moved and astonished but delighted by the quicksilver movements in your dialogue; and not only that, but impressed by the way you engage the damages of class and economic prospect that work upon and within your characters, and exhibit the pathos and pathologies that many millions of young people today experience as their fate. I am much older than your characters but feel bonded to them.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Telegraph

Sally Rooney refuses to allow new novel to be published in Hebrew over views on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Sally Rooney, the acclaimed Irish author, has reportedly refused to allow her new novel to be published in Hebrew due to her views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The disclosure was made in a recent newspaper interview which said that Rooney had turned down a translation bid from Modan, an Israeli publisher, as she supports a boycott of Israel.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Sally Rooney turns down an Israeli translation on political grounds

Sally Rooney has turned down an offer from the Israeli publisher that translated her two previous novels into Hebrew, due to her stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict. The Irish author’s second novel Normal People was translated into 46 languages, and it was expected that Beautiful World, Where Are You would reach a similar number. However, Hebrew translation rights have not yet been sold, despite the publisher Modan putting in a bid.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

