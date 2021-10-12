CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Northern lights spotted around New England

By Dialynn Dwyer
Boston
Boston
 8 days ago

Some lucky stargazers captured images of the Aurora Borealis in Western Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Residents in a few New England states were treated to a unique sight in the night sky overnight — the northern lights.

The Aurora Borealis was spotted by stargazers late Monday and early Tuesday in Western Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, with more than a few sharing the images they captured of the astronomical phenomenon on social media.

H. Tony Rodriguez shared photos of the lights that he captured at Lower Highland Lake in Goshen, Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, in New Hampshire, researchers at the Mount Washington Observatory spotted the lights around 12 a.m.

“It was everyone’s first time viewing them in person,” the researcher center said.

In Maine, the Aurora Borealis was spotted from locations across the state, ranging from Freeport to Millinocket to Castle Hill.

