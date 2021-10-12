Rosary rally to be held in Enfield on Oct. 16

ENFIELD — The public is invited to an outdoor rosary rally to be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, at St. Jeanne Jugan Parish at Holy Family Church.

It will take place rain or shine at noon at the church, located at 23 Simon Road. Participants are asked to bring their own folding chairs and an umbrella.

The event is being held to commemorate the 104th anniversary of what many believe was the Virgin Mary’s final apparition to three shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal on Oct. 13, 1917, during which thousands of people witnessed what became known as the Miracle of the Sun, a promised miracle by Mary where the sun appeared to rotate and change colors like a firewheel.

— Journal Inquirer Staff