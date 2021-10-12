CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Enfield, CT

Rosary rally to be held in Enfield on Oct. 16

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 8 days ago

ENFIELD — The public is invited to an outdoor rosary rally to be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, at St. Jeanne Jugan Parish at Holy Family Church.

It will take place rain or shine at noon at the church, located at 23 Simon Road. Participants are asked to bring their own folding chairs and an umbrella.

The event is being held to commemorate the 104th anniversary of what many believe was the Virgin Mary’s final apparition to three shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal on Oct. 13, 1917, during which thousands of people witnessed what became known as the Miracle of the Sun, a promised miracle by Mary where the sun appeared to rotate and change colors like a firewheel.

— Journal Inquirer Staff

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
HEALTH
CNN

Strong probability that the suspected remains found in a Florida park are Brian Laundrie's, family attorney says

(CNN) — The apparent human remains authorities found Wednesday in a Florida park most likely belong to Brian Laundrie, the family attorney told CNN. Authorities found a backpack and a notebook they believe belong to Laundrie, 23, near the suspected remains while they were searching in the Carlton Reserve in North Port, FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson said.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
The Hill

House GOP leaders urge 'no' vote on Bannon contempt

House Republican leaders have advised members to vote “no” on a coming vote to refer former Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgin Mary
CBS News

White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11

Washington — Children aged 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.
POTUS
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
4K+
Followers
339
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy