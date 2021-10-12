Gesture Retires from Overwatch

The League of Legends Preseason 2022 is coming fast and there are not as many changes as last year but still some significant ones. In a press release League of Legends and Riot Games gave out the major changes that will be coming out with patch 11.23. For those who may be wondering, that patch is scheduled to be coming out on November 17, 2021. Luckily for fans who may want to get a look at everything for the League of Legends Preseason 2022 sooner, these changes will be on the PBE later today, October 19, 2021 and will be there for four weeks instead of two.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO