Gesture Retires from Overwatch
Jaehui ‘Gesture’ Hong and the Seoul Dynasty announced today that the captain and main tank for the team would be retiring. Gesture and Junyoung ‘Profit’ Park has been together since the beginning of their professional Overwatch career and this will be the first time they will be playing without each other. Gesture led the team in Season 3 to the grand finals, as well as this last season to the playoffs. Overall in his career he has royal roaded APEX Season 4 on GC Busan as well as the inaugural season of the Overwatch League with the London Spitfire.thegamehaus.com
