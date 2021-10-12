CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Gesture Retires from Overwatch

By Daebakowl
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jaehui ‘Gesture’ Hong and the Seoul Dynasty announced today that the captain and main tank for the team would be retiring. Gesture and Junyoung ‘Profit’ Park has been together since the beginning of their professional Overwatch career and this will be the first time they will be playing without each other. Gesture led the team in Season 3 to the grand finals, as well as this last season to the playoffs. Overall in his career he has royal roaded APEX Season 4 on GC Busan as well as the inaugural season of the Overwatch League with the London Spitfire.

thegamehaus.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Game Haus

The Transition to Coaches in Overwatch

The transition has started. Both Jinhyuk ‘Miro’ Gong and Jinmo ‘Tobi’ Yang have announced that they are looking for team (LFT) for the Overwatch League, not as players but as coaches. First-generation players are getting to an age in which they feel like their abilities would best be suited in the coaching role instead of being a player.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Overwatch Halloween Terror 2021 is Live

Overwatch’s Halloween Terror is now live from October 12th to November 2nd, adding several new cosmetics to the game along with the return of Junkenstein’s Revenge. A new trailer has been released, showcasing the skins in action while also pitching Brigitte as the Huntress with her new skin. Check it out below.
VIDEO GAMES
sacramentosun.com

Seoul Dynasty's Gesture announces retirement

Seoul Dynasty main tank Jae-hee "Gesture" Hong announced his retirement from professional Overwatch League play on Tuesday. Gesture competed with GC Busan before joining the London Spitfire in November 2017. The 23-year-old South Korean spent two years with the Spitfire before joining Seoul Dynasty and guiding the club to a Grand Finals appearance against the San Francisco Shock in 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Biggest reveals from the Overwatch League 2022 Contract Status update

Overwatch League teams often like to keep their contract details private, waiting to announce changes once the fancy graphics and teary goodbye posts are in order. Every year, though, the league itself puts a damper on these plans by releasing a Player Contract Status update that includes offseason information for every player in the league.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Seoul Dynasty#Seouldynasty#Junyoung Profit Park#The Overwatch League#The London Spitfire
The Game Haus

All Pokemon Unite Blastoise Skins

Pokemon Unite is certainly a game that has taken the gaming world by storm. The long-awaited Pokemon MOBA is giving fans their taste of Pokemon and League of Legends or DOTA being combined into one. Similarly to how both of those games work, there are items, different characters to use, lanes, abilities and so much more. One of the most important aspects of these games though are skins. With that, here is a look at all of the Pokemon Unite Blastoise Skins.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Overwatch Update 3.19 Patch Notes

Update 3.19 has arrived for Overwatchand here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Blizzard has now released a new patch for Overwatch that should be available for the PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch platforms. One of the biggest additions to this new patch is...
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Is Overwatch 2 Skipping Loot Boxes?

As Overwatch 2 gets closer and closer to release, age ratings on the game are starting to pop up in different countries. Most intriguingly, however, is the lack of mention of loot boxes in the German age rating, leaving gamers wondering if Overwatch 2 loot boxes will be present in the game or not.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

VALORANT Deadeye Teased as the Next Agent Again?

VALORANT has not had a new agent in some time but there have been a lot of different clues signaling that one should be coming soon. With the last Act of Episode 3 on the horizon for the FPS, it would seem as though the leaks and rumors should start arriving soon. Most recently during the Last Chance Qualifiers a video seeming showed off another new character and many are asking, could this be VALORANT Deadeye?
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Overwatch
The Game Haus

Pokemon UNITE Pikachu Skins

Greetings trainers, it’s time to talk about another set of Pokemon skins. Today, the Pokemon mascot is in the spotlight. This look at the Pokemon UNITE Pikachu Skins will cover all of the holowear provided by Zirco Trading. Hip-Hop Style. The first skin we will go over is the Hip-Hop...
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

What is the Apex Legends Ash Release Date?

Apex Legends continues to bring out great stories and very interesting characters. Apex’s newest legend, Ash, will seemingly be no different. Ash is another combination of human and robot added to the game. She will likely be making her way into the arena soon but when? Here is the like Apex Legends Ash Release Date.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Pokemon UNITE Greedent Release Date

After many different datamines and leaks, Greedent has been officially announced as the next Pokemon coming to Pokemon Unite. This is not a major surprise, due to the leaks but it also adds credence to some of those previous leaks and what could be coming next. With this new addition, many fans will be wondering what the Pokemon Unite Greedent release date is?
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

What is the Pokemon Unite Shiny League?

Pokemon Unite has quickly made its mark as a new and exciting MOBA. Since its release on July 21, Pokemon Unite’s player base has grown to over 9 million users. However, it has yet to follow the trend of esports as seen by the lack of official events. The good news is Pokemon YouTuber, Daniel “aDrive” Clap sees a bright future for Pokemon Unite esports. He and smash.gg have teamed up to create the Shiny League.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Everything in the League of Legends Preseason 2022 PBE

The League of Legends Preseason 2022 is coming fast and there are not as many changes as last year but still some significant ones. In a press release League of Legends and Riot Games gave out the major changes that will be coming out with patch 11.23. For those who may be wondering, that patch is scheduled to be coming out on November 17, 2021. Luckily for fans who may want to get a look at everything for the League of Legends Preseason 2022 sooner, these changes will be on the PBE later today, October 19, 2021 and will be there for four weeks instead of two.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Wild Rift Patch 2.5 Analysis

Wild Rift Patch 2.5 is a monster of an update. From a new guild system, changes to match making, and various gameplay balances, 2.5 provides far too much to go over. To facilitate the massive changes, here are all the gameplay relevant updates in patch 2.5. In essence, this will skip over the new guild system and new skins, and focus on the champion balances and in game updates. Hopefully, this analysis will provide some helpful insight.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

League of Legends Season 12: Every New Item and Item Changes

The League of Legends Preseason 2022 is coming fast and there are not as many changes as last year but still some significant ones. In a press release League of Legends and Riot Games gave out the major changes that will be coming out with patch 11.23. This includes some new items and some changes to items already in the game. Here is a look at all of the new League of Legends Season 12 Items.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Is It Finally Time for a New Strategic Leader on Rogue?

Rogue has been a feel good story. While an organization that was introduced to the LEC with franchising, their management team were previously behind Team ROCCAT. Their claim to fame as a team came with their development of young talent — with their academy roster continuing to create LEC talent. And now, they’re seen as one of Europe’s best organizations.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

The DOTA 2 Internationals 2021: All You Need to Know

ESports have taken off in recent years. It’s hard not to appreciate the buzz in the arena, the tension of the players, the cheers of victory, amongst the players with their headsets competing to be the last man standing. If you’re a fan of eSports, no doubt you’ll be looking...
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

What Could the Paris Legion be Planning?

Over the years, roster mania has been very crazy. However, this year, it is a little different. Other than the news of a possible merger between OpTic and Dallas and changes of a few teams, there has not been a lot of things that have been happening this off-season. What could the Paris Legion be planning?
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy