CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

This Date in Baseball

Kansas City Star
 8 days ago

1903 — The Boston Pilgrims won the first World Series, five games to three, with a 3-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. 1914 — The Boston Braves completed a sweep of the Philadelphia Athletics, first in World Series history, with a 3-1 victory. 1921 — Art Nehf tossed a 1-0,...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Predicting 1 Trade for Every MLB Team During the 2021 Offseason

It's never too early to start looking ahead to the MLB offseason. This year's free-agent class is headlined by middle infielders Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Trevor Story, first baseman Freddie Freeman, third baseman Kris Bryant, right fielder Nick Castellanos and veteran pitchers Max Scherzer, Robbie Ray and Kevin Gausman.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Greene
Person
Roberto Clemente
Person
David Ortiz
Person
Graig Nettles
Person
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
Person
Greg Maddux
Person
Alan Trammell
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Derek Jeter
Person
Bill Mazeroski
Person
Manny Ramirez
Yardbarker

Braves' Joc Pederson has amazing reason for wearing pearl necklace

Baseball fans are about to see more of Joc Pederson over the next week as his Atlanta Braves get set to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. There is something fans should know about him: he just started wearing a pearl necklace during games. Yes, beginning last week, Pederson...
MLB
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The Boston Braves#The New York Yankees#Giants#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Detroit Tigers#The San Diego Padres#Phillies#National League#American League#Alcs#Angels
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger deserves a look if manager Aaron Boone is canned

Brian Cashman has been loyal to Aaron Boone, but what if the current Yankees manager isn’t the former player that the Yankees executive most wants running the show in the dugout?. As the Yankees get set to finalize a power structure for 2022, Boone will likely be back. But things...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Max Scherzer Decision

Max Scherzer started the Wild Card game for the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight. He did not make it through the fifth inning. While Scherzer gave up just one run, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled his ace with one out and two men on in the top of the fifth inning.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
CBS Boston

Here’s The Red Sox-Astros Schedule For The ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALCS in dramatic fashion. Now they’ll face the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series. Houston advanced after beating the Chicago White Sox in four games in their ALDS series, which concluded Tuesday afternoon with a 10-1 Astros win in Chicago. The Red Sox will be opening the American League Championship Series on the road, as a result of their spot in the postseason as the Wild Card team. Boston went 2-5 against Houston in the regular season. Here’s when the ALCS will be played. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, at Houston Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Houston Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Houston Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston
MLB
FanSided

3 White Sox players who won’t be back after losing ALDS

The Chicago White Sox came up short in the ALDS with a 3-1 series loss to the Astros. These three players won’t be returning to run it back in 2022. After fighting back to make the ALDS series 2-1 with a win at home, the Chicago White Sox were on the wrong end of a hit parade again in Game 4 on Tuesday afternoon, giving the Astros the series win and ending Chicago’s postseason abruptly.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy