Jim Gaffigan Taping Netflix Comedy Special For Late 2021 Release

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 8 days ago
Comedian Jim Gaffigan will return to Netflix for a new stand-up special airing later this year. The performance will tape October 15 and 16 at the State Theater in Minneapolis.

Netflix said the special will be released late in 2021, but gave no exact date.

Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy nominee for his comedy specials and three-time Emmy winner for his work on CBS News Sunday Morning . He is also a two-time New York Times best-selling author.

This will mark Gaffigan’s ninth stand-up comedy special and his sixth currently available on Netflix. The others include King Baby, Beyond the Pale, Mr. Universe Obsessed and Cinco.

Gaffigan was most recently heard in Disney Pixar’s animated film Luca , and will next been seen opposite Jude Law as Mr. Smee in Disney’s Peter Pan and Wendy. He will also star as the lead character in the sci-fi dramedy Linoleum.

IN THIS ARTICLE
