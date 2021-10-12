CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

4 Top Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch In October 2021

By Brandon Michael
stockmarket.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCybersecurity stocks have been on the radars of stock market investors over the past few years. This is especially true this year as there has been a slew of major cyberattacks across the board in the U.S. Well, this is only natural given that companies have been increasing their digital presence. Hence, the demand for cybersecurity services are at an all-time high. It would be ludicrous for any sizable company to not have protection against cyberattacks in today’s world.

stockmarket.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kokomo Perspective

5 Top Leisure Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today

While investors appear to be optimistic in the stock market today, leisure stocks appear to be in focus. Sure, Bitcoin (BTC) hit a new record high and corporate profits continue to impress. However, investors may not want to be sleeping on the top leisure stocks in the market now. If anything, some of the biggest names in the leisure industry today are also thriving this earnings season. Namely, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) posted healthy figures in its third-quarter earnings call yesterday. In detail, it saw an earnings per share of $3.19 and added 4.4 million new paying subscribers in the quarter. This is well above consensus estimates of $2.56 and 3.84 million respectively.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing Security#Cloud Security#Technology Stocks#Cybersecurity#Msft#Amzn#Crwd#Inc Lrb Nasdaq#Ffiv#Palo Alto Networks Inc#Panw
The Motley Fool

Here Are My Top Growth Stocks to Buy in October

The increasing adoption of fintech has positioned Upstart for a bright future. Despite the pullback, Zillow continues to be a dependable investment. MongoDB has several growth avenues to explore. The U.S. stock market has had a choppy ride in early October. Investors are concerned about rising inflation and third-quarter corporate...
STOCKS
stockmarket.com

What Stocks To Invest In Now? 5 Energy Stocks To Watch

5 Top Energy Stocks To Check Out In The Stock Market Now. Energy stocks could be the name of the stock market game this week. For the most part, this would be thanks to some of the biggest names in the field reporting earnings. Given the current momentum in the current earnings season, I could understand if investors are closely watching the sector now. According to data from FactSet (NYSE: FDS), almost 10% of the S&P 500 have posted their third-quarter earnings figures. Within that group, 80% have reportedly posted earnings per share figures above estimates. Couple this with the soaring oil and gas prices in recent weeks and we could be looking at intriguing times for oil stocks this week.
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

4 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Right Now

4 Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Consider Adding To Your Watchlist Right Now. Artificial intelligence stocks appear to be gaining traction among tech investors in the stock market today. Whether you are familiar with the concept of AI or not, it remains an increasingly relevant area of research now. Simply put, artificial intelligence deals with machines that emulate human intelligence. Most of us would think of fancy gadgets and sentient robots when it comes to AI. However, a lot of it revolves around complex algorithms and software, which enable enterprises to make more effective decisions.
MARKETS
Kokomo Perspective

4 Top Surgical Robotics Stocks To Watch This Week

Do You Have These Robotics Stocks On Your Watchlist Right Now?. The health care industry has been evolving at an exponential pace due to the advancement of technology. Well, surgical robotics has been a big part of this evolution. In light of this, many stock market investors are constantly on the lookout for surgical robotics stocks. We are now seeing higher success rates in difficult surgical procedures. Sure, the skills and knowledge of the operating surgeons would have improved along with technology. That said, the introduction of automation in the industry has been a pivotal reason for this success. According to ResearchAndMarkets.com, the global surgical robots market is projected to grow at the rate of 17.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) by 2027.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
cannin.com

Cannin’s Top 5 Cannabis Stocks to Watch Now

Cannabis stocks in the U.S. markets are poised to deliver market-beating returns to long-term investors given the recent wave of legalization across several states. Additionally, if marijuana is legalized at the federal level for recreational and medicinal use, cannabis stocks will stand to benefit from a rapidly expanding market. But what are the top 5 cannabis stocks to watch now?
STOCKS
Woonsocket Call

Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Bitcoin ETF Debut

5 Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch In October 2021. While investors try to find a middle ground between rising inflation and a potentially strong earnings season, cryptocurrency stocks shine. By and large, a notable piece of stock market news today would be surrounding Bitcoin. Namely, the first Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) is set to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange tomorrow under the ticker ‘BITO’. If anything, this would be a timely debut for the industry as a whole, given Bitcoin’s current momentum. The digital currency has mostly held steady over the $60,000 mark throughout the weekend.
STOCKS
stockmarket.com

What To Invest In Right Now? 4 Fintech Stocks For Your Watchlist

As we approach the end of the week, financial stocks have been under scrutiny this past week as most of the companies within the industry reported their earnings. Top banks such as Citigroup (NYSE: C) and JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) reported stellar performances. At the same time, many stock market investors are also focusing on fintech stocks as many view fintech to be the future of the industry. By now, most people would have accepted digital payments as a norm. Not only is it more efficient and convenient, but it also allows us to keep track of our spending easily. At this point, there isn’t much reason to believe that we will heavily rely on banknotes for payments again.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks to Watch Ahead of Earnings Season

Earnings season is almost upon us, and amid the ongoing pandemic, struggling economy, and labor shortage crisis, investors are waiting in eager anticipation to see results from their favorite companies. In this Backstage Pass segment, recorded on Oct. 6, Fool contributors Brian Withers, Demitri Kalogeropoulos, and Rachel Warren discuss two well-known stocks that are about to release earnings in the next few weeks and what investors need to know before they do.
STOCKS
stockmarket.com

4 Large-Cap Growth Stocks To Watch Right Now

Do You Have These Top Large-Cap Growth Stocks On Your October Watchlist?. When it comes to finding the best growth stocks in the stock market, one industry that tends to stand out is tech. Therefore, it wouldn’t hurt to pay closer attention to hypergrowth names in this space. With the earnings season starting strong, growth stocks appear to be making their way back into bullish territory. Even with the gains that the sector has enjoyed recently, many are betting that the best might be yet to come. Ultimately, what many investors are looking for is a company with a strong moat and that can stay competitive over time.
STOCKS
stockmarket.com

4 Top 5G Stocks To Watch As Dell Releases New 5G Software

Hot 5G Stocks That Could Potentially Boost Your Portfolio. Technology has been evolving at a frantic pace over the past few years. Ideas such as augmented reality, autonomous driving, and even commercial space travel are now a reality. That said, something like 5G technology is something most consumers can relate to. Hence, 5G stocks are among the most discussed topics among stock market investors this year. Recently, QUALCOMM’s (NASDAQ: QCOM) CEO highlighted the potential of combining edge computing and 5G devices connected to the cloud to bring new capabilities to various industries. By delivering real-time data and border contextual information, we could be seeing radical changes like never before.
TECHNOLOGY
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

The Trade Desk has a history of roaring back after a downturn. StoneCo may have already hit rock bottom. Cloudflare is riding the tailwinds of cloud computing. Tech stocks have taken a bit of a beating recently as the Nasdaq has fallen faster than the broader market. This tech-heavy index is only down single digits from its high, but it could go lower. Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. We asked three Fool contributors what stock they would buy without hesitation if the market decides to pull back even more in October. They came up with The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE), and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET).
STOCKS
Herald & Review

3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. That's quite the distinction, and it's not hard to see why investors pay such close attention to his individual investing moves and his broader strategies and approaches to life and the market. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Rally Missing Key Element; 3 Top Growth Stocks To Watch

The major stock indexes rallied sharply Thursday, as Congress averted — at least temporarily — a showdown over the debt ceiling. Top growth stocks Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Microsoft (MSFT) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) traded near new buy zones as a rally attempt gathers steam. Today's Stock Market Action The stock market got…
STOCKS
fwbusiness.com

4 Top Chinese Tech Stocks To Watch Right Now

If you have been following Chinese tech stocks in the stock market, you would’ve noticed that they have not been performing well so far this year. Now, this is mostly due to its government asserting even more control over its companies. That said, many financial advisors still believe that investors should have some form of exposure to Chinese stocks for the long-term success of their portfolio. After all, China is the second-largest economy in the world by Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy