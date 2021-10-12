4 Top Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch In October 2021

As we approach the end of the week, financial stocks have been under scrutiny this past week as most of the companies within the industry reported their earnings. Top banks such as Citigroup (NYSE: C) and JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) reported stellar performances. At the same time, many stock market investors are also focusing on fintech stocks as many view fintech to be the future of the industry. By now, most people would have accepted digital payments as a norm. Not only is it more efficient and convenient, but it also allows us to keep track of our spending easily. At this point, there isn’t much reason to believe that we will heavily rely on banknotes for payments again.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO