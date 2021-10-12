California property management company leases in Tempe

Luxury real estate brokerage expands to meet local luxury market demand Scottsdale, Ariz. (October 19, 2021) – Engel & Völkers today announced the grand opening of its new real estate shop location in the Scottsdale market, strengthening its existing presence in the greater Phoenix market. The new location led by Licensed Partner Paul Benson, is his 37th shop within the Engel & Völkers global network. Benson’s shops are located in Arizona, Utah, California, Idaho, Nevada and Oregon and collectively have over 780 real estate advisors and 100 staff members. Engel & Völkers Scottsdale Waterfront will be managed by Private Office Advisor Jim Bruske in conjunction with broker and Private Office Advisor Bob Nathan who is also the shop manager of the Scottsdale shop in DC Ranch. The new Waterfront location will serve the luxury markets of southern Scottsdale, Paradise Valley and Arcadia. Engel & Völkers Scottsdale at Waterfront is located along the Arizona Canal in the heart of southern Scottsdale. Just steps to Oldtown Scottsdale and only minutes from Scottsdale Fashion Square, Arizona State University, and Camelback Mountain, its location is in the center of town, with prime walkability, creating more opportunities for the company’s advisors to engage with the community and clients. “When Engel & Völkers opened the first shop in Northern Scottsdale’s DC Ranch, we were thrilled for the opportunity to introduce the network’s renowned reputation and offerings to our local marketplace,” said Paul Benson, Licensed Partner and CEO of Engel & Völkers Gestalt Group. “Our newest shop location at the Waterfront will continue to allow us to deliver the most tailored client experiences and worldwide connectedness to our community.” Luxury homebuyers are attracted to this area of the country for many reasons; year round recreation such as golf, biking and watersports, access to some of the best shopping, dining and nightlife in the west and indulging at local country clubs where the amenities are plentiful. With historically more than 300 day of sunshine, exceptional quality of life, a variety of properties and increasing appeal to real estate investors both domestic and abroad, the Scottsdale area continues to attract primary and secondary luxury home purchasers. For more information, visit scottsdale.evrealestate.com. About Engel & Völkers Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 250 shop locations with more than 5,300 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of 15,000 real estate professionals in more than 34 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. # # # For more information, please contact: Bob Nathan Broker, Regional Manager, Private Office Advisor Engel & Völkers Scottsdale +1 480-515-5900 shop +1 480-695-6031 mobile bob.nathan@evrealestate.com Jim Bruske Shop, Private Office Advisor Engel & Völkers Scottsdale, Waterfront branch shop +1 602-610-3713 shop +1 602-768-3772 mobile jim.bruske@evrealestate.com Paul Benson License Partner, CEO Engel & Völkers Gestalt Group +1 435 640 7441 Paul.benson@evrealestate.com.

