GMC Hummer EV Pre-Production Now Underway At Factory Zero Plant
General Motors has begun pre-production of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup at its Factory Zero plant in Detroit-Hamtramck, Michigan. Pre-production versions of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup began rolling off the assembly line at Factory Zero this week, UAW Local 22 President Wiley Turnage told The Detroit Free Press in an interview. The plant is still undergoing renovations in preparation for the start of series production later this year.gmauthority.com
