2021 Fantasy Football Week 5 Review
QB: Justin Herbert, LAC: 26-43, 398 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs. RB: Derrick Henry, TEN: 29 carries, 130 yards, 3 TDs. WR: Mike Williams, LAC: 8 catches, 165 yards, 2 TDs. In what was considered to be a tough matchup for QB Justin Herbert and the Chargers, the second year gunslinger lit the Browns on fire, with just under 400 passing yards and 4 passing TDs, while also adding a fifth TD via the ground. Herbert has indisputably become a top 5 QB, both in fantasy and real life.football.realgm.com
