CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Veteran Trader Tone Vays Puts Bitcoin Traders on Notice, Says BTC Showing ‘Very, Very Rare’ Bearish Signal

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran trader Tone Vays is putting Bitcoin traders on notice as he believes the leading cryptocurrency is flashing signs of weakness. In a new strategy session, Vays tells his 114,000 YouTube subscribers that while Bitcoin continues to inch higher, lower timeframe indicators are now showing bearish signals. “But I don’t...

dailyhodl.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Little-Known Altcoin Erupts After Sudden Listing From Crypto Giant Coinbase

A little-known altcoin is in the midst of a meteoric price rally after gaining support from crypto exchange leader Coinbase. In a new blog post, the company announced that it will launch support for Assemble Protocol (ASM) on Coinbase Pro. The move sent the low-cap coin’s price skyrocketing 217% from...
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy for the Long Haul

Cardano's environmentally friendly mining could give it an edge over Bitcoin and Ethereum. Aave's decentralized finance platform looks more like a business than hot air. Both have interesting fundamentals apart from the cryptocurrency hype. The total cryptocurrency market cap has soared about 200% this year, hitting $2.5 trillion at the...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Trader#Veteran#Mri
dailyhodl.com

Cardano, Polkadot and Four Additional Altcoins Are Set To Explode in 2022, According to Crypto Trader Austin Arnold

Crypto trader and Altcoin Daily host Austin Arnold thinks six major altcoins are gearing up for massive rallies in the next year. In a recent crypto update, the YouTube star tells his 1,040,000 subscribers that Ethereum layer-2 (L2) scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) is gaining momentum after landing a partnership with the $20 billion gambling company DraftKings.
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin price – live: Cryptocurrency soars to all-time high after reaching $66,000

The price of bitcoin has reached an all-time high after a weeks-long rally.The cryptocurrency broke through the $64,800 record it arrived at in April, and continued to trade up after breaking the record on Wednesday.It comes after a remarkable recovery that saw it crash below $30,000 in July.The overall crypto market also hit an ATH, reaching above $2.6 trillion. Several leading cryptocurrencies have also seen big gains, most notably Ethereum (ether) and Solana.Several prominent analysts believe the latest rally is the beginning of a major bull run that will see bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies blast past their previous records in the final months of 2021.One of the most notable price prediction models, made by pseudonymous Dutch analyst PlanB, puts bitcoin on track to hit six figures within the next two months.We’ll have all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here. Read More Bitcoin price prediction model remains ‘amazingly accurate’ with less than 1% error – and forecasts record end to 2021
MARKETS
notebookcheck.net

Nurse becomes crypto millionaire after starting to trade Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies during his lunch breaks

In an interview with Business Insider, a 31-year-old former pediatric nurse from Omaha in the US state of Nebraska has shared the story of his unexpected success which serves as an example that even small crypto traders can, with a little bit of time and luck, profit from the continuing boom revolving around cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. The crypto journey of Josh Dorgan began in the year of 2017, when one bitcoin was only worth a measly US$2,000.
NEBRASKA STATE
Benzinga

$204M In Ethereum Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $203,533,509 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xcb0849bd6d9a5da9e23cf143d64d930820eae23b. $203,533,509 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xbde7ed2ab49e09ecb65aec0b169f334cb9fc7dfb. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
KREX

Bitcoin tops $66,000, sets record as crypto goes mainstream

NEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin stormed above $66,000 for the first time on Wednesday, riding a wave of excitement about how the financial establishment is increasingly accepting the digital currency’s rise. One Bitcoin was valued at $66,096, as of 4:15 p.m. Eastern time, after earlier climbing as high as $66,974.77. The digital currency has roared back after […]
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrencies Are Moving Wildly Today

Cryptocurrencies continue to have a wild trading week, and Thursday there are sharp moves both moves higher and lower. According to Coinbase's price chart, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is down 4.5% over the past 24 hours as of 11:30 a.m. EDT and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is off 2.5%, while Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is up 1.6%.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Flash Crashes To $8,000 On Binance.US

Earlier today, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) flash crashed to $8,000 on Binance U.S., the American trading platform of the world's top crypto exchange Binance. What Happened: According to Binance U.S. market data, the Bitcoin to the U.S. dollar trading pair on Binance U.S. flash crashed within a minute from $65,815 to $8,200. This translates to a drop of 87% for the world's top cryptocurrency on the exchange according to cited market data.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Bitcoin May Soar to 70k After Breakout

Set a buy limit at 65,000 and a take-profit at 70,000. Add a stop-loss at 63,000. Set a sell-stop at 65,000 and a take-profit at 62,000. Add a stop-loss at 68,000. The BTC/USD pair maintained its bullish trend in the overnight session as investors cheered the rising inflows into the new futures ETF and the relatively weaker US dollar. Bitcoin rose to more than $66,000 for the first time ever.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Unveils Massive XRP Price Prediction, Says Ethereum Set To Shatter Historic Line of Resistance

A closely followed crypto analyst and trader says XRP is getting ready to ignite a strong move to its all-time high, while adding that demand for Ethereum (ETH) looks healthy. The pseudonymous analyst Credible tells his 249,600 Twitter followers that XRP appears to be mirroring price action from earlier this year when it surged from around $0.30 in March to its 2021 high of $1.96 in April.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Traders brace for a drop to $58K if Bitcoin price loses the $62K support

Whipsaw price action has returned to the cryptocurrency market after Bitcoin’s (BTC) price lost steam at $67,100 and retracted to the $62,000 level. An early morning 87% flash crash in the price of BTC at Binance US saw the price briefly touch $10,000 and it may have set the market on edge, but generally, it appears to have been an isolated event. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that bears have briefly taken control of the market with the price now fluctuating between $62,000 to $63,500.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Happening With Ethereum? Crypto Daily October 21, 2021

Start The Day With The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space. You Asked, We Answered! What’s happening with Ethereum?. Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt lists Levels and signs to watch for Ethereum's all-time high. Do not make these 3 mistakes when buying cryptocurrency:. Dewitt also shares the top mistakes...
MARKETS
Benzinga

As Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Rallies Mute, Bitcoin Meme Knockoff Shoots Up 335%

A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) meme-themed knockoff, Baby Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BBTC), is seeing strong gains as of Wednesday night, as the rallies in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) remain muted. What Happened: Baby Bitcoin has surged 334.79% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.0000000076 at press time....
STOCKS
manofmany.com

Bitcoin Surges to $89,000 All-Time High After Landmark ETF Debut

Bitcoin has rallied to an all-time high, topping USD$66,000 (AUD$89,000) for the first time ever. The cryptocurrency’s boom follows weeks of steady growth that exploded in the wake of a successful exchange-traded fund launch for US investors. Wednesday’s record high marks a major resurgence in Bitcoin which saw its price fall from USD$65,000 in April to just USD$29,800 in June.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy