Around the Farm: Will Cuylle continues point per game pace

As the preseason wears on, the battle for the 7D, 8D, and 9D positions continues. It seems to be a competition between Jarred Tinordi, Anthony Bitetto, and Libor Hajek. It appears that Tinordi has the inside track for that 7D spot, given the fresh two year contract he signed this summer. Both Hajek and Bitetto have one year remaining. The issue is none of the three are good, with Tinordi filling one specific role and that’s it. All three are below replacement level. While their contracts aren’t really a concern, it does pose a problem when the Rangers start needing maintenance days on the blue line. If one of these guys gets significant games, it’s a problem. Two? It’s a disaster. The Rangers certainly have a defensive depth problem this season.

NHL ・ 21 DAYS AGO