'Let's go Brandon' and 'F*** Joe Biden' merch hits market as meme goes viral
What was first a media gaffe became a viral meme — and it's hitting the apparel market.
After an NBC News reporter interpreted a NASCAR crowd's chants of "f*** Joe Biden" as "let's go Brandon" — she was interviewing driver Brandon Brown at the time — the saying became somewhat of a slanderous sensation across the internet. It has since turned into a selling point for merchandise vendors.
The slogan is wearable on hats, T-shirts, and even masks. Raucous opponents of President Joe Biden have been spotted chanting at Trump rallies, football games, and in the street.
WinRed, a Republican fundraising platform, is selling "#FJB" tees on its site through former President Donald Trump's Save America campaign. The hashtagged acronym stands for "f*** Joe Biden," and the shirts are emblazoned with Biden's face and a similar design to the NASCAR logo.
The campaign asked for contributions of "$45 or more" for the shirt.
One Trump fan at Saturday's Iowa rally wore his own design: a "let's go Brandon" red ball cap in the style of the former president's Make America Great Again hats.
Anyone who wants in on the blunder can purchase apparel and stickers from a multitude of vendors.
TeeShirt Palace is selling the shirts for $19.99. Amazon generated more than 400 items in a search for a "let's go Brandon shirt."
On TikTok, the trend is also going viral.
One user is selling the merchandise through FJBchants.com and offers buyers 20% off. The account features a video of the chants at sporting events and in the streets.
Watch until the end for a 20% discount code for our new “Let’s Go Brandon” merchandise. Can’t stop. Won’t stop. FJB! 😎 #fyp #foryoupage
Another TikTok user flaunted a "let's go Brandon" shirt with a giant American flag.
One user showed his followers how he prints the shirts himself.
Let’s go Brandon! We are all cheering for you!! Shirts on sale now all Sizes. #threesilvertulips #letsgobrandon #fjb #45 #NissanShowUp
Comments / 0