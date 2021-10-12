'Let's go Brandon' and 'F*** Joe Biden' merch hits market as meme goes viral

What was first a media gaffe became a viral meme — and it's hitting the apparel market.

After an NBC News reporter interpreted a NASCAR crowd's chants of "f*** Joe Biden" as "let's go Brandon" — she was interviewing driver Brandon Brown at the time — the saying became somewhat of a slanderous sensation across the internet. It has since turned into a selling point for merchandise vendors.

The slogan is wearable on hats, T-shirts, and even masks. Raucous opponents of President Joe Biden have been spotted chanting at Trump rallies, football games, and in the street.

WinRed, a Republican fundraising platform, is selling "#FJB" tees on its site through former President Donald Trump's Save America campaign. The hashtagged acronym stands for "f*** Joe Biden," and the shirts are emblazoned with Biden's face and a similar design to the NASCAR logo.

Trump fundraising texts, courtesy of Christian Datoc, Washington Examiner .

The campaign asked for contributions of "$45 or more" for the shirt.

One Trump fan at Saturday's Iowa rally wore his own design: a "let's go Brandon" red ball cap in the style of the former president's Make America Great Again hats.

Anyone who wants in on the blunder can purchase apparel and stickers from a multitude of vendors.

TeeShirt Palace is selling the shirts for $19.99. Amazon generated more than 400 items in a search for a "let's go Brandon shirt."

On TikTok, the trend is also going viral.

One user is selling the merchandise through FJBchants.com and offers buyers 20% off. The account features a video of the chants at sporting events and in the streets.

Watch until the end for a 20% discount code for our new “Let’s Go Brandon” merchandise. Can’t stop. Won’t stop. FJB! 😎 #fyp #foryoupage

Another TikTok user flaunted a "let's go Brandon" shirt with a giant American flag.

One user showed his followers how he prints the shirts himself.