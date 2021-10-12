CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Cohesity Inaugural User Conference: Beyond Zero Trust, Combating the Threat of Ransomware

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConference to Spotlight the Benefits of Next-Gen Data Management. Cohesity is pleased to host its inaugural user conference Cohesity Connect, a global, virtual event that gives attendees from around the world the opportunity to hear about the latest trends and innovations in next-gen data management. This year, a key focus...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
Metro International

Verizon adds more postpaid subscribers than expected on 5G strength

(Reuters) -Verizon Communications Inc said on Wednesday it added more postpaid phone subscribers than expected in the third quarter, supported by a steady demand for 5G services. The carrier has been doubling down on its investments in 5G technology to keep up with a surge in demand for mobile and...
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Interest in Most Automaker-Based Voice Assistants is Well Behind Offerings from Major Brands, Finds Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics – Smart speakers are becoming more and more ubiquitous worldwide and by natural extension, finding their way in-vehicle. With the exception of Google Assistant, Western Europe is now ahead of both the US and China in terms of interest in having an in-vehicle voice assistant engineered by a mobile/home-based tech company. Comparatively, consumers in China have most confidence in OEMs’ ability to deliver a compelling experience for an in-vehicle digital assistant. The interest in automaker-based voice assistants is overall well behind the offerings from Amazon, Google, Apple and Samsung.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Panorays Partners with Snowflake to Provide Third-Party Security Risk Data

New integration allows Panorays customers to receive third-party security risk data through Snowflake Data Marketplace. Panorays, a rapidly growing provider of third-party security risk management software, announced a partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. Snowflake customers can now access Panorays’ third-party security risk management data on Snowflake Data Marketplace from directly within their Snowflake account.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Now Available: Next-Gen Release of NetSTAR inCompass® Offers Revolutionary & Future-Proof Solution to Encrypted Web Classification

NetSTAR, the global leader in OEM integrated solutions for URL, IP Address, and web application categorization and threat intelligence, is pleased to announce the global release of its next-generation URL categorization and reputation technology, inCompass®. New to this major release of inCompass is the value added ability for NetSTAR’s OEM partners to address categorization of encrypted traffic and retrieve categorization, threat intelligence and key metadata from that encrypted traffic.
SOFTWARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peggy Whitson
martechseries.com

Silicon Valley Veterans Launch pulsESG™—an Integrated SaaS Platform for Enterprise ESG Analysis with $8.5M in Seed Funding from Impact-Driven Investors

PulsESG today announced the launch of its enterprise environmental, social, and governance (ESG) software as a service (SaaS) platform backed by $8.5 million in seed funding from leading impact-driven investors and led by two Silicon Valley enterprise software veterans. The platform distinguishes itself in the marketplace through features such as model-driven architecture and full integration with both internal sources of data and external investor-facing systems, empowering companies to track and derive insights for ESG compliance and improvement based on stakeholder requirements. The company emerged from stealth mode today and the product is expected to be made generally available in Q1 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Hex Technologies Raises $16 Million Series A to Help Data Teams Do More, Together

Company adds Workrise, AngelList, Whatnot, dbt Labs and more to its customer base. Hex Technologies, the collaborative data workspace that empowers organizations to drive impact from their data, today announced that it has raised $16 million in Series A financing, bringing its total funding to $21.5 million. The round was led by Redpoint Ventures with participation from previous investors Amplify Partners, as well as Data Community Fund, Geometry, Operator Collective, Tokyo Black, Vandelay Ventures, XYZ Venture Capital and individual investors.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

LMS365 Partners with lawpilots to Provide Legal Training Courses for CCPA, Data Protection, and IT Security

LMS365 announced its partnership with lawpilots, a Berlin-based company who offers innovative and practical online training around the legal issues of digitization. Partnering with lawpilots expands LMS365’s offerings and gives learners access to a wide range of resources in the U.S. access to off-the-shelf training content for legally regulated areas of data protection, IT security, and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

OpenText Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network for Second Consecutive Report

OpenText recognized as a proven solution that manufacturers and retailers depend on. OpenText announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network (MESCCN) 2021 Vendor Assessment for the second time. The IDC MarketScape for MESCCN report evaluates multi-enterprise supply chain vendors success based on capability and business strategy.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Management#Nsa#Google Cloud#Combating The Threat Of#Cohesity Connect#Emea#Saas#Cohesity Helios#S3#Amazon Web Services
martechseries.com

Medigus: Eventer and Safee Will Enable Artists and Producers to Create and Sell NFTs

Eventer will enable its customers to originate, monetize and sell digital assets through Safee’s NFT-based social network platform. Medigus Ltd, a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies, and electric vehicle and charging solutions, announced today that its affiliate Eventer Technologies Ltd (47.69%), a smart ticketing platform enabling producers and venues to create virtual conferences and events, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Safee Cyber Technologies Ltd., a non-fungible token (NFT) technology company.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Viant Powers Purchase-Based Audience Capabilities Through Wiland Partnership

Adelphic Integration of Vast Predictive Audiences for Targeting Precision and Scale. Viant Technology Inc., a leading people-based advertising software company, and Wiland, a leader in spend-based audiences for digital advertising campaigns, today announced the integration of Wiland’s vast predictive audience segments into the Adelphic® advertising software, enhancing the ability for Viant’s brands and agencies to target prospective customers based on purchase intent.
SOFTWARE
InformationWeek

Gartner: Top Predictions for IT Organizations and Users for 2022 and Beyond

Predicting the future is a risky business, particularly in the current environment of huge uncertainty. But once again, Gartner this week announced its Top Predictions for IT Organizations and Users in 2022 and Beyond during its virtual Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2021 Americas event. “The lesson of this pandemic has been...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Total Expert Unveils New Capabilities to Speed Growth and Increase Loyalty for Banks and Lenders

New CRM and customer engagement functionality helps banks and lenders tackle market changes to acquire, nurture, and retain financial customers for life. Total Expert, the CRM and customer engagement platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, released a series of powerful functionality and new products to enhance the customer experience. These additions enable modern financial institutions to build loyalty as they acquire, nurture, and retain customers through seamless communication–helping them prepare for big changes in the financial services market.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
martechseries.com

Perception Point Recognized in 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Email Security Report for Third Year in a Row

Perception Point, a leading email and cloud collaboration channel security company, offering fast interception of content-borne attacks as a service, announced today that it has been listed as a Representative Vendor in 2021 Gartner Market Guide Report for Email Security for the third year in a row, in the Integrated Cloud Email Security (ICES) category. The report included three of Perception Point’s offerings: Advanced Email Security, Advanced Internal Email Security, and the Advanced Collaboration Security solutions.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

OPSWAT Names Operational Technology (OT) Industry Marketing Expert, Oren T. Dvoskin, as VP of OT and Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Marketing

Industry veteran to bring OT/ICS cybersecurity expertise to the leading provider of critical infrastructure protection solutions. OPSWAT, the global leader in Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP), announced that industry leader Oren T. Dvoskin will be joining the company as Vice President of Operational Technology (OT) and Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Marketing. Dvoskin brings extensive OT/ICS cybersecurity marketing and business development experience and will help OPSWAT scale its vast portfolio of products and presence in the global OT and industrial markets.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Automation Anywhere Launches New Contact Center Solution, Empowering Enterprises To Deliver Better Service, Faster

Enterprises can scale with cloud-native automation integrated with contact centers powered by Genesys and Google to speed delivery of services and reduce customer hold times. Automation Anywhere, a global leader in intelligent automation today introduced Automation Anywhere for Contact Centers, a cloud-native, AI-driven automation solution that empowers enterprises to deliver better customer service faster.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Veritran Becomes Entrust Technology Alliance Partner to Meet Critical Needs for the Financial Industry across the Americas

Veritran, a leading global Low-Code Platform provider, announced a technology alliance partnership with Entrust, a leading global provider of trusted identities, payments and data protection. With this partnership, Veritran will offer clients Entrust Identity as a Service and Instant Financial Issuance solutions in concert with the Veritran Enterprise Low-Code Platform, enabling financial institutions to easily develop mobile banking apps that meet consumer expectations for seamless authentication and secure payment options.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Theta Lake Introduces Integrated Security and Compliance Archiving for Webex by Cisco

Successful Global Customer Deployments and Increasing Demand Drive Tighter Integration and Expanded Availability of Theta Lake Security and Compliance Integration for All Webex Applications. Webex Messaging and Webex Meetings customers have access to FREE Advanced Archiving and eDiscovery capabilities. Theta Lake’s WORM compliant archiving is included in Webex subscriptions. Expanded...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

WeVideo Announces Integration With Dropbox Replay to Streamline Remote Video Collaboration

Explosive growth of content creation spurs partnership for real-time video sharing, review and feedback, speeding simple and efficient high-quality project delivery. WeVideo, a leading cloud-based and collaborative multimedia creation platform, announced a new integration with Dropbox Replay, a video collaboration tool that makes it easier to consolidate comments, take action on feedback, and finalize video projects, all in one place. The integration offers professional, prosumer and consumer users across industries a streamlined workflow for remote collaboration, enabling dispersed teams to share, manage and provide real-time, frame-accurate feedback in a central location. Dropbox Replay eliminates complexities encountered when working with large media files, different video formats and many collaborators, helping teams deliver projects faster and with greater ease and efficiency.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

RainFocus Unveils Essential Product to Streamline Meetings and Events

Essential enables clients to deliver consistent data, experiences, and integrations from one event to the next. RainFocus, provider of the next-generation enterprise event marketing platform, unveiled its RainFocus Essential package, a key component to the company’s all-in-one event management and marketing platform. RainFocus Essential brings event and marketing teams together with one easy-to-use platform for meetings and small events. This provides them with consistent data across their entire event portfolio and consequently a clearer view of how meetings have impacted their customer journey.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

American City Business Journals Launches Self-Serve Ad Portal Powered by FatTail, An Enterprise AdTech Company

New Solution Seamlessly Connects Advertisers to Key Assets and Information, So Local and National Ad Sales Teams Can Focus on Driving Higher-Revenue Deals. American City Business Journals (ACBJ), the largest publisher of metropolitan business newsweeklies in the United States, today announced the launch of their self-serve advertising portal. The solution will allow digital advertisers to directly manage ad campaigns and collect performance insights, enabling the ACBJ’s revenue operations teams to focus on deepening client relationships and pursuing higher-value deals.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy