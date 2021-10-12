Cohesity Inaugural User Conference: Beyond Zero Trust, Combating the Threat of Ransomware

Explosive growth of content creation spurs partnership for real-time video sharing, review and feedback, speeding simple and efficient high-quality project delivery. WeVideo, a leading cloud-based and collaborative multimedia creation platform, announced a new integration with Dropbox Replay, a video collaboration tool that makes it easier to consolidate comments, take action on feedback, and finalize video projects, all in one place. The integration offers professional, prosumer and consumer users across industries a streamlined workflow for remote collaboration, enabling dispersed teams to share, manage and provide real-time, frame-accurate feedback in a central location. Dropbox Replay eliminates complexities encountered when working with large media files, different video formats and many collaborators, helping teams deliver projects faster and with greater ease and efficiency.
