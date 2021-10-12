Cohesity Inaugural User Conference: Beyond Zero Trust, Combating the Threat of Ransomware

Strategy Analytics – Smart speakers are becoming more and more ubiquitous worldwide and by natural extension, finding their way in-vehicle. With the exception of Google Assistant, Western Europe is now ahead of both the US and China in terms of interest in having an in-vehicle voice assistant engineered by a mobile/home-based tech company. Comparatively, consumers in China have most confidence in OEMs’ ability to deliver a compelling experience for an in-vehicle digital assistant. The interest in automaker-based voice assistants is overall well behind the offerings from Amazon, Google, Apple and Samsung.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 20 HOURS AGO