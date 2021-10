Jabra impressed us with its Elite 85t earphones, earning high marks for their strong noise cancellation and tunable audio performance. At $199.99, Jabra's new Elite 7 Pro earphones are priced to compete with the top ANC (active noise cancellation) true wireless models on the market. This time around you get not only quality ANC and audio performance, but both are adjustable to taste. And while most of the wire-free noise-cancelling earphones we test are water resistant at best, this pair is fully waterproof, making them well suited for runners and anyone else who needs rugged ANC earpieces. Ultimately, Sony's $280 Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones earn a higher rating and our Editors' Choice award for their class-leading ANC performance, but it's easy to recommend the Elite 7 Pro if you're looking for a waterproof design.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO