Readers respond: Act now to save species

Like Harry Potter finding a portal to take him and his friends to a safer place just in time, we have the Build Back Better Actpending in Congress that can take all of us through our portal just in time. We have only this decade to begin reducing carbon emissions fast enough, 6% to 7% a year, to avoid going into a catastrophic extent of climate change. If we can make this level of reduction, which would cut emissions in half each decade, we could come to a safer place: a world that would be tougher for the harms already done but could still be livable. If we wait any longer, in just eight years it will be too late to avoid bad temperature increase. The heat dome and fires we experienced this summer are just a sample of what will come even more relentlessly if we don’t act.

