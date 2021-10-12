CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Readers respond: Act now to save species

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ivory-billed woodpeckers are dead. The Sept. 29 article “List of 23 species declared extinct includes large woodpecker not seen since 1944″ highlighted the news along with the identification of 22 other species now declared extinct. This woodpecker was once America’s largest woodpecker. Sadly, it wasn’t the only bird of significance on the list. Bachman’s warbler was one of the rarest songbirds in North America. These are drums and notes in nature that are sorely missed.

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Opinion: Let’s keep Oregon moving forward and pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill

Schrader, a Democrat, has represented Oregon’s 5th Congressional District since 2009. From the Central Oregon Coast to the Willamette Valley, the congressional district I represent is one of the most geographically, economically and politically diverse districts in the nation. But sometimes there are fundamental needs that transcend regions and party lines to draw universal support. Remaking our transportation, water, energy and broadband infrastructure into a system that works for everyone is one of those needs. Investment is critical to assure a successful long-term recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and reassert our global competitiveness.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: We need Build Back Better now

Like Harry Potter finding a portal to take him and his friends to a safer place just in time, we have the Build Back Better Actpending in Congress that can take all of us through our portal just in time. We have only this decade to begin reducing carbon emissions fast enough, 6% to 7% a year, to avoid going into a catastrophic extent of climate change. If we can make this level of reduction, which would cut emissions in half each decade, we could come to a safer place: a world that would be tougher for the harms already done but could still be livable. If we wait any longer, in just eight years it will be too late to avoid bad temperature increase. The heat dome and fires we experienced this summer are just a sample of what will come even more relentlessly if we don’t act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Oregonian

Oregon-based artist makes ‘disappearing’ sculptures inspired by physics

Julian Voss-Andreae’s quantum sculptures are a combination of art and science that reflect his background in both fields. While studying physics in Europe in 1999, Voss-Andreae asked himself what it would feel like to be a quantum object moving through time and space. Later, after moving to Portland and enrolling at the Pacific Northwest College of Art, he used the same idea to create what he calls “an intuitively simple sculpture.”
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
63K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy