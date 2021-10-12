Readers respond: Act now to save species
Ivory-billed woodpeckers are dead. The Sept. 29 article “List of 23 species declared extinct includes large woodpecker not seen since 1944″ highlighted the news along with the identification of 22 other species now declared extinct. This woodpecker was once America’s largest woodpecker. Sadly, it wasn’t the only bird of significance on the list. Bachman’s warbler was one of the rarest songbirds in North America. These are drums and notes in nature that are sorely missed.www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0