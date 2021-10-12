CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Former Amazon and Apple Executive Diego Piacentini Joins CLIPr Advisory Board

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePiacentini Will Help CLIPr Expand Internationally and Guide Product Strategy. CLIPr, a video analysis and management (VAM) platform using AI and machine learning to index video content to help people save time and reduce video fatigue, announced that former Amazon and Apple EMEA executive, Diego Piacentini, will join the company’s advisory board. Diego will assist in strategic and product guidance, as well as the international expansion of CLIPr’s platform.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Grove Inc. Closes Acquisition of Programmatic Advertising Company Interactive Offers

Grove Inc., a global innovator in hemp, health, and wellness, has completed its previously announced acquisition of Florida based advertising company Interactive Offers. Interactive Offers and its SaaS programmatic advertising platform has served the tech space with great success over the last several years. Interactive Offers’ current revenue projection of $10-12 million for 2022 provides Grove with a solid entry into the Programmatic Ad space and adds a unique in-house advertising platform to leverage and scale its current and future brands.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Infinidat Appoints Storage Industry Executive Eric Herzog as Chief Marketing Officer

Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise-class storage solutions, announced that Eric Herzog has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). A former senior executive at global storage providers EMC and IBM, Herzog joins Infinidat, effective today, reporting to Infinidat’s CEO Phil Bullinger. Herzog has more than 30 years of experience and...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Morphio Accepted into Canada’s Top Accelerator in Silicon Valley

Morphio’s inclusion represents an opportunity for further rapid-growth and leading industry partnerships. Canadian MarTech start-up Morphio has continued to build on its already impressive momentum by announcing its acceptance into the Canadian Technology Accelerator (CTA). CTA helps Canadian companies with existing technology, product, or service explore opportunities in foreign markets and is affiliated with the Trade Commissioner Services of Canada.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

SmartBug Media® Promotes Jen Spencer to President

Spencer To Lead All Operations as Fast-Growing Digital Marketing Agency Continues Expansion. SmartBug Media® — a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads, increasing awareness and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations and public relations — announced that it has promoted Jen Spencer to its newly created role of president. Spencer will report to the CEO and oversee all operations, executing on SmartBug’s growth and market expansion strategy, which is focused on delivering superior, cutting-edge service to the company’s customers and partners while continuing to invest in the people and culture that make SmartBug® a great place for employees to work and develop their careers.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kkr#Google Cloud#Clipr Advisory Board#Vam#Ai#Apple Emea#Marketing Technology News#Google Drive#Onedrive#The Economist Group#Board Of Directors#Italian#Digital Transformation
martechseries.com

Medigus: Eventer and Safee Will Enable Artists and Producers to Create and Sell NFTs

Eventer will enable its customers to originate, monetize and sell digital assets through Safee’s NFT-based social network platform. Medigus Ltd, a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies, and electric vehicle and charging solutions, announced today that its affiliate Eventer Technologies Ltd (47.69%), a smart ticketing platform enabling producers and venues to create virtual conferences and events, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Safee Cyber Technologies Ltd., a non-fungible token (NFT) technology company.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Copper CRM Launches Native Integration for Google Calendar

Copper, the Google-recommended CRM platform for relationship-based business growth, today announced that the Copper Chrome extension has become fully and natively integrated with Google Calendar. This direct and native CRM integration further cements the company’s position as the market leader for CRMs purpose-built for businesses that run on Google Workspace. The Copper Chrome extension has been natively integrated with Gmail since 2015.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

American City Business Journals Launches Self-Serve Ad Portal Powered by FatTail, An Enterprise AdTech Company

New Solution Seamlessly Connects Advertisers to Key Assets and Information, So Local and National Ad Sales Teams Can Focus on Driving Higher-Revenue Deals. American City Business Journals (ACBJ), the largest publisher of metropolitan business newsweeklies in the United States, today announced the launch of their self-serve advertising portal. The solution will allow digital advertisers to directly manage ad campaigns and collect performance insights, enabling the ACBJ’s revenue operations teams to focus on deepening client relationships and pursuing higher-value deals.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Kochava Announces Appointment of Arthur Novarina as Regional Vice President EMEA

Kochava, the leading real-time data solutions company for omni-channel attribution and measurement, today announced Arthur Novarina as the new Regional Vice President, Kochava EMEA. Novarina will be based in Kochava’s Barcelona office reporting to Nic Beraudo, CRO, Kochava. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jay Kulkarni, Founder and CEO at...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
martechseries.com

Viant Powers Purchase-Based Audience Capabilities Through Wiland Partnership

Adelphic Integration of Vast Predictive Audiences for Targeting Precision and Scale. Viant Technology Inc., a leading people-based advertising software company, and Wiland, a leader in spend-based audiences for digital advertising campaigns, today announced the integration of Wiland’s vast predictive audience segments into the Adelphic® advertising software, enhancing the ability for Viant’s brands and agencies to target prospective customers based on purchase intent.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

VidMob Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Scott Hannan

Former Facebook and Pinterest Executive Hired as VidMob SVP, Corporate Development and Partnerships. VidMob, the leading platform for Intelligent Creative, announced that Scott Hannan is joining the company’s leadership team as SVP Corporate Development and Partnerships. At VidMob, Scott will be responsible for building out the partnerships ecosystem globally and driving growth through strategic acquisitions.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Hexo names beverage executive Scott Cooper as CEO

Hexo Corp on Wednesday named beverage executive Scott Cooper its new president and CEO, two days after announcing the departure of founder and ex-CEO Sebastien St-Louis. Cooper currently works as CEO of Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson-Coors Canada and Hexo. Hexo Chairman Michael Munzar said Cooper's two decades of experience in consumer-packaged goods and his "success in launching and growing Truss' innovative portfolio to be the Canadian market leader in cannabis beverages, and experience working in the United States position him well to defend Hexo's position as a market leader in Canada," according to a statement. For an interim period not to exceed six months, Cooper will continue simultaneously in his current role as CEO of Truss Beverages to ensure a smooth transition for the business, the company said. Shares of Hexo are down 47.3% this year, compared to a rise of 1% by the Cannabis ETF .
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Interest in Most Automaker-Based Voice Assistants is Well Behind Offerings from Major Brands, Finds Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics – Smart speakers are becoming more and more ubiquitous worldwide and by natural extension, finding their way in-vehicle. With the exception of Google Assistant, Western Europe is now ahead of both the US and China in terms of interest in having an in-vehicle voice assistant engineered by a mobile/home-based tech company. Comparatively, consumers in China have most confidence in OEMs’ ability to deliver a compelling experience for an in-vehicle digital assistant. The interest in automaker-based voice assistants is overall well behind the offerings from Amazon, Google, Apple and Samsung.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Audacy Announces Acquisition of WideOrbit Digital Audio Streaming Technology and Operations

Enables Audacy to Enhance and Accelerate its Digital Platform and Provide Audio Streaming and Monetization Services to Customers. Audacy, Inc. announced the acquisition of an exclusive, perpetual license to WideOrbit’s digital audio streaming technology and the related assets and operations of WO Streaming. This acquisition gives Audacy control of its product roadmap to deliver enhanced consumer-facing streaming features for its 170 million monthly listeners.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Rockwell Automation Names Veena Lakkundi Head of Corporate Strategy and Development

Rockwell Automation, Inc., the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced that Veena Lakkundi is joining the company as Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Development on Nov. 1. She will report to Rockwell Automation Chairman and CEO Blake Moret. Lakkundi joins Rockwell following a progression...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Marin Software Appoints Diena Lee Mann to Board of Directors

Experienced product executive tapped to expand the board’s retail and technical expertise. Marin Software Incorporated, a leading provider of cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies, today announced that software and product management executive Diena Lee Mann has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Marketing Technology News: MarTech...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Today at Amazon Accelerate: Amazon Launches New Innovations for Brands as It Announces Over 100,000 Brands Have Joined Its U.S. Store in 2021

Brands selling in Amazon’s U.S. store have grown their sales by almost 60% year over year for the 12-month period ending June 30, 2021. New tools, services, and benefits for brands include Amazon Brand Referral Bonus, Amazon Customer Engagement tool, A+ Story Cards, and the Customer Review Resolution tool. Today...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Interactive Digital Solutions Announces Investment From Berenson Capital Along With a Plan to Separate Into Two Independent Companies

Interactive Digital Solutions and MedSitter to Become Standalone Companies. Interactive Digital Solutions, LLC (IDS), a leading provider of cloud-based video and unified communication solutions, announced a substantial investment from Berenson Capital and subsequent spin-off of MedSitter, LLC. IDS will allocate its new capital to expedite market reach in next-generation communication solutions and launch MedSitter as an independent privately held company. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Countable Announces $12M Series A Funding to Empower Global Brands to Engage with Customer and Partners to Mobilize People, Inspire Action, and Scale Impact

Canaan Leads Series A; Company’s 277% ARR YoY Increase Is Beating Growth Metric Expectations. Countable, the enterprise engagement platform, today announced that it has closed $12M in Series A funding. The round serves as a strong endorsement of Countable’s vision to build technology to foster more authentic communication and facilitate critical business and social outcomes. Canaan Partners led the round, with participation from New York-based Ulysses Management and Tokyo’s Global Catalyst Partners. Countable will use the funds to scale its business operations and product roadmap, including serving as a launchpad for social token community exchange. “Countable is transforming the social network landscape, and we support the revolution,” said Marigay McKee, general partner at Fernbrook Capital, an early Countable investor.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ulta to announce new Google partnership, 50 new stores per year during virtual investor event

Ulta Beauty Inc. is hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Tuesday where it plans to announce a partnership with Google , an investment in an AI retail technology company Adeptmind, and more. The Google partnership will leverage Ulta Beauty's GlamLab Virtual try-on tool for lipstick and eyeshadow within certain brands in Google search and on the YouTube platform. Ulta will also launch a $20 million Digital Innovation Fund that will partner with early-stage investors, entrepreneurs and others. Same-day delivery is coming to some markets, and cost-saving targets of $150 million to $200 million are set. For fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024, Ulta Beauty is forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% to 7% for sales, low-double digit CAGR for earnings per share, comparable sales growth of 3% to 5% annually and 50 new stores per year. Ulta shares fell 4.2% in Tuesday premarket trading, but the stock is up 41.5% for the year to date. The benchmark S&P 500 index [s:spx] is up 19.5% for 2021 so far.
BUSINESS
chatsports.com

Rivalry appoints former WEF and Twitter executive to Board of Directors

Publicly-traded sports betting and media company Rivalry has appointed former World Economic Forum (WEF) and Twitter executive Kirstine Stewart to its Board of Directors. Stewart was elected and approved to join the Toronto-based operator’s board of directors at the company’s most recent shareholder meeting. Prior to joining Rivalry, Stewart led...
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy