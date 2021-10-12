Former Amazon and Apple Executive Diego Piacentini Joins CLIPr Advisory Board
Piacentini Will Help CLIPr Expand Internationally and Guide Product Strategy. CLIPr, a video analysis and management (VAM) platform using AI and machine learning to index video content to help people save time and reduce video fatigue, announced that former Amazon and Apple EMEA executive, Diego Piacentini, will join the company's advisory board. Diego will assist in strategic and product guidance, as well as the international expansion of CLIPr's platform.
