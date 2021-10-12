Comscore Becomes First Measurement Provider to Deliver Deduplicated Advertising Campaigns on YouTube and YouTube TV Across All Devices, Including Connected TV with Co-Viewing

Expanded partnership with Google enables advertisers to fully inform their video investment planning across all screens for an accurate view of true reach and frequency. Comscore, a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to announce it is the first measurement provider to deliver deduplicated audience measurement across YouTube’s largest platforms (PC, Mobile, and now Connected TV) and including co-viewers of Connected TV screens. The milestone delivers on the significant expansion of Comscore’s partnership with Google announced in August and makes Comscore the first provider to be able to offer advertisers the ability to measure deduplicated reach and frequency with this comprehensive level of coverage, now including the incrementality of YouTube’s impact within media plans.