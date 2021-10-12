Wake Forest Football: What are chances Demon Deacons go unbeaten?

It’s hard to find ways in which the Alabama-Tennessee game will result in an upset. It’s almost as difficult to even imagine the game being close. That’s certainly what Las Vegas thinks. The corporations that build big buildings in the desert think that Alabama will beat the Vols by more than 3 touchdowns. The point spread opened with Alabama as a 27.5-point favorite and has stayed pretty close to that number. That not good news for the Vols. However, it actually gets worse if you look at the gambling trends. The over/under for the game is 66 points. That means the betting public sees a one-sided game.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO