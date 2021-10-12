CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest Football: What are chances Demon Deacons go unbeaten?

By Austin Lloyd
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWake Forest football has been sitting pretty so far this season, headlined by a top-20 ranking and goose egg in their loss column heading into week seven. However, the struggles of their regular season are seemingly yet to begin, as the stretch concludes with three brutal road games and a home meeting with NC State, a rival who is also ranked (No. 22). Especially when considering that Wake is already known for choking away the second halves of their seasons, that run is as threatening as can be for the Demon Deacons.

saturdayblitz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
Wake Forest, NC
College Sports
Wake Forest, NC
Football
Wake Forest, NC
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Mike Leach said about Alabama following blowout loss to Tide

Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs were stymied by the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night in Starkville. The Tide looked refocused after last week’s loss to Texas A&M, rolling to an easy 49-9 victory. After the game, Leach had plenty of praise for Nick Saban’s squad. He also...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Goose#American Football#Nc State#Acc
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers predicts Spencer Rattler destination

Although Spencer Rattler hasn’t entered the transfer portal yet, SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers already has an idea where he’ll end up. Rodgers responded to a tweet from Pro Football Focus on Monday endorsing Rattler to Oxford, Mississippi, next season. “Hotty Toddy,” The SEC Network host said. “No brainer.”. Rattler...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama football: Bold predictions vs. Tennessee

It’s hard to find ways in which the Alabama-Tennessee game will result in an upset. It’s almost as difficult to even imagine the game being close. That’s certainly what Las Vegas thinks. The corporations that build big buildings in the desert think that Alabama will beat the Vols by more than 3 touchdowns. The point spread opened with Alabama as a 27.5-point favorite and has stayed pretty close to that number. That not good news for the Vols. However, it actually gets worse if you look at the gambling trends. The over/under for the game is 66 points. That means the betting public sees a one-sided game.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Sports
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
93.7 The Fan

Mike Tomlin to USC? Or LSU?

Former Bills GM and Steelers executive Doug Whaley joins The Fan Morning Show every Wednesday from 9-10 am in-studio. Doug began the conversation with an idea involving Mike Tomlin’s future that took everybody on the show off guard. “Six letters for Steelers fans to be very concerned about…LSU, USC. Think...
NFL
dawgpost.com

Gators Lose MAJOR Commitment After Weekend Visit to Georgia

DON’T MISS OUT: Get our insider newsletter today!. Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs will take on rival Florida in two weeks, but they are after one of the Gator’s biggest targets right now. After taking an unofficial visit to Georgia this past weekend, four-star linebacker Shemar James‍, one of...
GEORGIA STATE
College Football News

Wake Forest vs Syracuse Prediction, Game Preview

Wake Forest vs Syracuse prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9. Record: Wake Forest (5-0), Syracuse (3-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. Wake Forest vs Syracuse Game Preview. Why Wake Forest Will Win. The Demon Deacon...
SYRACUSE, NY
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Former starting Miami Hurricanes wide receivers expected to enter transfer portal

Former starting Miami Hurricanes wide receivers Mark Pope and Dee Wiggins are expected to enter the transfer portal, coach Manny Diaz told reporters Monday afternoon. “They’re both not officially in the [transfer] portal yet,” Diaz said, “but that’s probably what we’ll expect to happen.” Neither Pope nor Wiggins, who are both fourth-year juniors out of Miami Southridge High, played in Miami’s ...
MIAMI, FL
nunesmagician.com

Ranking Syracuse vs. Wake Forest football games by weirdness

Over six years ago, I noted that the Syracuse Orange and Wake Forest Demon Deacons made for strange bedfellows on the football field after a strange start to the teams’ annual intradivision matchup. Even then, odd things just seemed to be the norm when these two faced off, even if the oddest thing back then was a key Wake player getting injured in every game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Santa Maria Times

No. 19 Wake Forest visits Syracuse, looks to stay unbeaten

No. 19 Wake Forest (5-0, 3-0 ACC) at Syracuse (3-2, 0-1), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT (ESPN2). Line: Wake Forest by 5.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Syracuse leads 6-4. WHAT’S AT STAKE?. Wake Forest is ranked for the first time in two years and right now is in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

FanSided

165K+
Followers
357K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy