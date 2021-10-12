Wake Forest Football: What are chances Demon Deacons go unbeaten?
Wake Forest football has been sitting pretty so far this season, headlined by a top-20 ranking and goose egg in their loss column heading into week seven. However, the struggles of their regular season are seemingly yet to begin, as the stretch concludes with three brutal road games and a home meeting with NC State, a rival who is also ranked (No. 22). Especially when considering that Wake is already known for choking away the second halves of their seasons, that run is as threatening as can be for the Demon Deacons.saturdayblitz.com
Comments / 0