One of the things I’ve thought of so much from this side of this journey is the wonder (for lack of a better word) in the process of trying to absorb as much of the experience as possible. I mean that for me, not just for you. Then there’s the added wonder in trying to find a way to put into words the danger, the depth of the emotions, the fainting fatigue that dragged you down moment by moment for six full days. Telling the story helps in both regards, although there is the constant realization that, at best, we are still, as says the apostle, telling it as if we are looking through a glass dimly.

6 DAYS AGO