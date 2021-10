The 2021 college football season is in full swing, and fans are back at stadiums after a challenging 2020 season. Limited or no fans were allowed to attend games last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that is not the case this year as stadiums across the country have been packed with supporters. We know that schools such as Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama and Georgia have great college atmospheres. However, when PopCulture.com caught up with ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, he revealed some of the great places to watch a game that nobody talks about.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO