Marion, VA

Marion reconsiders tattoo shops

By Stephanie Porter-Nichols
Southwest Virginia Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe growing popularity and acceptance of tattoos are prompting Marion to reconsider the town’s tough requirements to open a shop. The town has been home to tattoo shops in the past that drew negative attention and ultimately failed as businesses. After they closed, the town council added such shops to its list of adult uses in the town code, which includes adult book and video stores, establishments for fortunetellers, palm readers, and mystics, and body-piercing salons among others.

