LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. In case you’ve been living under a rock, the R. Kelly sex trafficking trial in NYC is all that anyone has been able to talk about. Following a recent guilty sentence in the case, Rickey and the gang were fortunate enough to speak with attorney Gerald A. Griggs to get further clarity on what’s next for the disgraced former R&B king.

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO