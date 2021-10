Korean chicken concept Mad for Chicken is now open in Frisco at 9292 Warren Parkway, Suite 350. Their signature dish is double fried chicken hand brushed with soy garlic or spicy garlic sauce. The menu also includes kimchi fries, sandwiches, and rice bowls. First opened in New York, Mad Chicken also has locations in McKinney and Flower Mound. More info at madforchicken.com.