When Julie Browne graduated from University of Southern Maine in 2012, it didn’t take her long to find a job. A couple days after her May graduation, she was hired to fill a one-year vacancy at Edgecomb Eddy School. But the one-year job turned into a stay of nine years. Browne began her career teaching literacy and science for grades 4-6. She later taught math and science for grades 4-6 there.