Garcelle Beauvais says she was ‘proud’ of how host Andy Cohen handled Erika Jayne’s Q&A portion of the ‘RHOBH’ reunion in this EXCLUSIVE interview!. Garcelle Beauvais, 54, was blown away by how her boss and host of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion, Andy Cohen, 53, handled questioning Erika Jayne, 50. The blonde bombshell has been at the center of the drama with her legal troubles this season amid her divorce. “Andy really did his job,” Garcelle told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Oct. 11 at Travel & Give’s ‘Travel with a Purpose’ fundraiser at TomTom in West Hollywood. “I think he asked the questions that people want to know the answers to. I was really proud of him.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO