Chicago Bulls: Lonzo Ball has a shot at winning the NBA’s MIP award

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball should be in the running to win the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year award. I understand that it’s too early to get into the hype of the Chicago Bulls. While preseason is still in play, the world will have to see what this team is made of once the regular season begins. But the biggest steal for Chicago this summer was acquiring Lonzo Ball in free agency. So far in the preseason, Ball is showing a preview of how he can impact the Bulls this season.