CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Chicago Bulls: Lonzo Ball has a shot at winning the NBA’s MIP award

By Nick Andre
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball should be in the running to win the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year award. I understand that it’s too early to get into the hype of the Chicago Bulls. While preseason is still in play, the world will have to see what this team is made of once the regular season begins. But the biggest steal for Chicago this summer was acquiring Lonzo Ball in free agency. So far in the preseason, Ball is showing a preview of how he can impact the Bulls this season.

sircharlesincharge.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Zach LaVine’s ‘extremely scary’ Bulls realization that should worry the NBA

If there’s one thing Zach LaVine has learned about the Chicago Bulls following their 4-0 preseason, it’s that they have the potential to be an “extremely scary” team. After taking down the Memphis Grizzlies 118-105 on Friday to maintain their immaculate record, LaVine had nothing but high praises for his team and Bulls teammates who have shown great chemistry despite a massive revamp during the offseason.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Praises Lonzo Ball While Blasting Ben Simmons: "After One Year, Lonzo Changed His Shot Up And Is Looking Better. This Dude Been In The League 5-6 Years With The Same Shot, Same Little Attitude.

The Ben Simmons saga is still a hot topic around the NBA community. Things seem to be changing for the player and his team, the Philadelphia 76ers. After a couple of tumultuous months, the player returned to the team this week. Some reports suggest Simmons could play for the franchise...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Chicago Bulls: 4 bold predictions for the 2021-22 NBA season

The Chicago Bulls are heading into the 20210-22 campaign after a phenomenal offseason. They have been aggressive in surrounding their star guard Zach LaVine since the trade deadline last season. The first move they made was acquiring All-Star center Nikola Vucevic at the 2021 trade deadline. They continued their chase of key pieces, adding DeMar […] The post Chicago Bulls: 4 bold predictions for the 2021-22 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Zach Lavine
firstsportz.com

Chicago Bulls voted as The Most Improved Team By GMs in the 2021-22 NBA Survey

Receiving 27% of the vote in the GM survey of 2021-22, released on Tuesday, the Chicago Bulls are named as the most improved team in the NBA league followed by Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Charlotte Hornets. This survey is like a system that studies the teams and their payers then asses them on their skills and play pattern. This could be used as a medium to how the leagues view the NBA teams.
NBA
Fox News

Bulls players already loving life alongside Lonzo Ball

New Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball has taken some heat in his career, mostly for his strange shooting motion and outspoken family, but entering his fifth season in the league, he is becoming a stellar NBA player. "When you’ve got a point guard of that magnitude with that IQ that’s...
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls call playing alongside Lonzo Ball 'awesome' ride

DeMar DeRozan called it “amazing.” Zach LaVine said it’s “great.” And Billy Donovan, aware of the Bulls’ whopping 36 assists to just nine turnovers, got his assessment that players like to play with Lonzo Ball validated. Yes, the effect of having a true lead guard, someone who pushes the pace...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mip#The Chicago Bulls#Lakers#Pelicans
chatsports.com

The Bulls' best shooter so far in preseason: Lonzo Ball

It's only been two preseason games, but Ball has shot 64% from downtown during exhibition play. There's quite a bit unusual about Lonzo Ball, the Bulls new point guard. Most elite draft picks sign contracts with sneaker companies. Ball's family started a sneaker company. Ball and his two brothers, LaMelo and LiAngelo, fine examples of appellation alliteration, are the rare sibling troika of professional basketball players. And Lonzo may have been the only NBA player to block his own shot.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

NBA season preview: 5 big questions for the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls made a big splash in free agency. If they want it to translate to playoff success, they’ll need to answer these questions. Few teams made more noise this offseason than the Chicago Bulls. They made a huge splash in free agency, adding both Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan, after having previously traded for Nikola Vucevic at the deadline last season. It’s not hard to see why the Bulls were so busy; they’ve missed the playoffs four seasons in a row, and have struggled to remain relevant since the departure of Jimmy Butler.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tampering investigations involving Lonzo Ball, Kyle Lowry ongoing

Marc Stein: NBA commissioner Adam Silver says the tampering investigations into sign-and-trades completed by Miami (Kyle Lowry) and Chicago (Lonzo Ball) are “ongoing.”. NBA commissioner Adam Silver says the tampering investigations into sign-and-trades completed by Miami (Kyle Lowry) and Chicago (Lonzo Ball) are “ongoing.” – 3:52 PM. KC Johnson @KCJHoop.
NBA
theScore

Bet these 3 NBA long shots to win it all

The NBA is traditionally not a friendly league for long shots. Only four teams have won the title with preseason odds longer than 12-1 since the earliest available data in 1984-85, and no price was longer than 30-1 entering the year. Still, that doesn't mean it can't happen. Look no...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Reason Why Michael Jordan Skipped The 1984 NBA Draft Where He Was Picked By The Chicago Bulls

Michael Jordan's career journey is absolutely spectacular. No one expected Jordan to become the phenomenon that he ended up becoming. Entering the NBA in 1984, Jordan was expected to be a good player who could be a solid contributor to an NBA team. Even though he was considered a good, if not great player, it was the draft class around him that brought his stock slightly down.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls’ season opener points to Lonzo Ball’s importance

Artūras Karnišovas targeted Lonzo Ball since the March trade deadline, finally acquiring him via sign-and-trade in free agency. Billy Donovan targeted playing at a faster pace since the offseason began. With the Chicago Bulls set to begin their 57th season in franchise history on Wednesday in Detroit, Ball is at...
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

165K+
Followers
357K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy