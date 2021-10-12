NY Mets: Just say “no” to the in-game dugout conversations

With the 2021 season now officially in the books and the New York Mets inadequately meeting their goals of playing October baseball in Steve Cohen’s inaugural year as new owner, it’s important we take a look back to see exactly where this franchise stumbled and what caused them to fall short of meeting their lofty playoff expectations. Many would say the top two causes were lack of offensive production and lack luster in-game managing. But I would argue that a third and equally detrimental factor for the Mets’ under performance in 2021 was their lack of stability in the General Manager/team president positions.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO