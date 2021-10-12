CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY Mets: Just say “no” to the in-game dugout conversations

By Pete Antoni
Cover picture for the articleWatching the American League wildcard play-“in” game last Wednesday, I could not help but find myself as a die-hard New York Mets fan yelling at the screen in defense of the hated Yankees and their manager, Aaron Boone. When pressed to talk to the ESPN booth about how poorly the Yankees’ “$324-Million-Dollar-Man-Who-Is-Not-deGrom” was pitching in their most important game of the season, Boone grimaced through his answer, then quickly removed his headset to go back to what he is paid to do: managing.

