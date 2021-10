Enjoy discovering more about Katelyn Jae Brown and Country Music star Kane Brown's relationship in this video update. . . Katelyn Jae Brown is the soul mate for country music star Kane Brown and the couple dated just 8 months before becoming engaged. Katelyn is from a suburb near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Berklee College of Music in 2019. The couple first met at a Florida Topgolf location. Katelyn was just enjoying her time there and had no idea who Kane was at all. The pair actually didn’t talk one bit during their first encounter, but Kane chose to message her on Instagram after returning home to Nashville. The “Heaven” singer wanted to know when they could meet up and ended up flying her up to Nashville for a dinner date and to meet some of his friends downtown.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 10 DAYS AGO