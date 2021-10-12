Bionano Genomics to Acquire Genome Software Firm BioDiscovery for $100M in Cash, Stock
NEW YORK — Bionano Genomics said on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to acquire genomic software firm BioDiscovery for up to $100 million in cash and stock. Bionano said that the deal is aimed at expanding its presence in the digital cytogenetics and genome analysis markets through the addition of BioDiscovery's Nx Clinical software for the analysis and interpretation of genomic variants from microarray and sequencing data.www.genomeweb.com
