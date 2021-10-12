CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Bionano Genomics to Acquire Genome Software Firm BioDiscovery for $100M in Cash, Stock

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 8 days ago

NEW YORK — Bionano Genomics said on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to acquire genomic software firm BioDiscovery for up to $100 million in cash and stock. Bionano said that the deal is aimed at expanding its presence in the digital cytogenetics and genome analysis markets through the addition of BioDiscovery's Nx Clinical software for the analysis and interpretation of genomic variants from microarray and sequencing data.

www.genomeweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
GenomeWeb

Biotage Acquires Oligo Maker ATDBio for £45M in Cash, Stock

NEW YORK — Biotage said on Wednesday that it has acquired UK-based oligonucleotide producer ATDBio for roughly £45 million ($62.0 million) in cash and stock. Uppsala, Sweden-based Biotage offers a range of instruments and reagents for drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The acquisition, it said, will help it expand into DNA and RNA oligonucleotide synthesis and purification.
BUSINESS
GenomeWeb

Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage of Quantum-Si With Buy Rating

NEW YORK – Investment bank Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of proteomics firm Quantum-Si on Wednesday with a Buy rating and a price target of $13. Analyst Kyle Mikson wrote in a note that the Guilford, Connecticut-based company is well positioned to benefit from increasing interest in proteomics and that the company's semiconductor-based protein sequencing technology could "deliver better resolution than existing and emerging technologies."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
GenomeWeb

Thermo Fisher Scientific Prices $5.85B Senior Notes Offering

NEW YORK – Thermo Fisher Scientific said on Wednesday that it has priced an offering of $5.85 billion aggregate principal amount of five types of senior notes. The company is issuing $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 18-month floating rate senior notes due 2023; $500 million aggregate principal amount of its floating rate senior notes due 2023; $500 million aggregate principal amount of its floating rate senior notes due 2024; $1.35 billion aggregate principal amount of its 0.797 percent senior notes due 2023; and $2.5 billion aggregate principal amount of its 1.215 percent senior notes due 2024.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Genome#Cash And Cash Equivalents#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Bionano Genomics#Biodiscovery#Nx Clinical#Saphyr#Ogm#Lineagen#Ngs
Silicon Republic

UK software firm acquires Galway cloud compliance company for €29.6m

Galway’s EssentialSkillz will join Marlowe in a bid to strengthen the UK company’s risk and compliance software offering. Galway-based e-learning and cloud compliance software provider EssentialSkillz has been acquired in a £25m (€29.6m) deal by UK software company Marlowe. Marlowe proposed a share placing to raise £50m to fund the...
SOFTWARE
GenomeWeb

BTIG Initiates Coverage of Cue Health With Buy Rating

NEW YORK – Investment bank BTIG initiated coverage of point-of-care diagnostic firm Cue Health on Tuesday with a Buy rating and a price target of $18 on its shares. Analyst Mark Massaro wrote in a note that the San Diego-based firm is well positioned to take shares from reference labs and other point-of-care testing companies and will help "expand the $80 [billion] US lab testing pie."
ECONOMY
GenomeWeb

Castle Biosciences Acquires Cernostics for up to $80M

NEW YORK – Skin disease diagnostics company Castle Biosciences said on Tuesday that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cernostics, a privately held firm that specializes in spatial biology and artificial intelligence-driven image analysis of tissue biopsies. Under the terms of the agreement, Pittsburgh-based Cernostics will become a...
GenomeWeb

BridGene BioSciences Develops Chemoproteomic Platform for Drug, Target Discovery

NEW YORK – Biomedical company BridGene Biosciences is expanding the project pipeline of its chemoproteomic isobaric mass-tagged affinity characterization, or IMTAC, platform to discover and develop small molecules for hard-to-drug therapeutic targets, and plans to initiate at least one IND-enabling project in the coming year. The company also recently entered...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
GenomeWeb

Molecular Assemblies Wins $256K NIH Phase I SBIR Grant to Develop Enzymatic DNA Synthesis

NEW YORK – Molecular Assemblies said on Tuesday that it has won a $256,226 grant from the National Institutes of Health to develop its enzymatic DNA synthesis process. The small business innovation research grant, funded by the National Human Genome Research Institute, will help the San Diego-based company develop three key steps: polymerase incorporation of 3'-O-blocked nucleotides, an enzymatic deblocking step to remove the blocking group from the 3'-hydroxyl, and a novel enzymatic cleanup to deplete unreacted material.
ECONOMY
GenomeWeb

Armonica Technologies Closes $2M Series B Financing Round

NEW YORK – Sequencing technology company Armonica Technologies said on Monday that it has closed a $2 million Series B financing round. Hamamatsu Photonics joined as a new investor, as did previous investors Cottonwood Technology Fund, Sun Mountain Capital, and Tramway Venture Partners. In a statement, Armonica said the funding...
BUSINESS
GenomeWeb

Computational Biologists Seek Continuous Benchmarking of Bioinformatics Technology

CHICAGO – Computational biologists are trying to improve the evaluation of bioinformatics technology by promoting continuous benchmarking of software to supersede static benchmarking tools. An early effort, still in development and testing phases, is Renku, a free, open-source software platform that includes version control, continuous integration and continuous delivery (often...
SOFTWARE
GenomeWeb

IsoPlexis Using IPO Funds to Support Moves Into Transcriptomics, Metabolomics

NEW YORK – Fresh off a $125 million initial public offering, single-cell omics firm IsoPlexis is looking to move beyond its roots in protein analysis into areas including transcriptomics and metabolomics. Last month at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) Precision Health meeting, the Branford, Connecticut-based company presented...
BUSINESS
GenomeWeb

Mission Bio Adds Published Single-Cell DNA Sequencing Panels to Sample Prep Platform

NEW YORK – Single-cell DNA sequencing firm Mission Bio has launched new capabilities for its Tapestri sample preparation platform, including three cancer-related panels — validated by customers' peer-reviewed studies — and the ability to run fewer total cells on the instrument. The published panels include a T cell acute lymphoblastic...
HEALTH
GenomeWeb

People in the News: New Appointments at Grail, Foundation Medicine, Personalis, More

Illumina has appointed Bob Ragusa as CEO of its subsidiary Grail. He succeeds Hans Bishop, who will serve as adviser to the CEO through the end of 2021 and then step down. Ragusa is Illumina's chief operations officer, a role in which he helped scale the business globally. He was responsible for the company's clinical lab services, supply chain, quality, life cycle management, information technology, global facilities, and real estate teams.
BUSINESS
GenomeWeb

New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: NanoString, Sophia Genetics, Lybe Scientific, More

NanoString Technologies nCounter Antibody Drug Conjugate Panel. NanoString Technologies has announced the launch of an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) panel for its nCounter platform. The new panel offers customizable content to help evaluate ADCs throughout discovery, pre-clinical, and clinical studies. It can profile 770 genes relevant to ADC development, including tumor targeting and antigen expression, internalization, payload release, drug mechanism of action, target cell death, immunogenic cell death, and mechanisms of resistance.
TECHNOLOGY
GenomeWeb

In Brief This Week: The Jackson Laboratory, CareDx, Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, and More

NEW YORK – The Jackson Laboratory said this week that it has acquired Charles River Laboratories Japan's Research Models & Services business. The wholly owned subsidiary, which has about 250 employees and three production sites in Atsugi, Hino, and Tsukuba, as well as an administrative office in Yokohama, will be called The Jackson Laboratory Japan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GenomeWeb

Caris Life Sciences: Andreas Tsukada

Andreas Tsukada has joined Caris Life Sciences as senior vice president, president of Japanese operations and head of international. In his new role, Tsukada will oversee operations, market development, regulatory strategy, biopharma partnerships, and strategic initiatives in the region, as well as support Caris' molecular profiling collaboration with the National Cancer Center Japan for the MONSTAR-SCREEN-2 of SCRUM-Japan, the largest cancer genomic screening consortium in the country.
BUSINESS
GenomeWeb

Caris Life Sciences, Ono Pharmaceutical Ink Cancer Drug Development Collaboration

NEW YORK – Caris Life Sciences and Ono Pharmaceutical said Thursday that they have entered a strategic collaboration using Caris' molecular profiling technologies across several studies of investigational targeted and immune-based cancer therapies. Under the terms of the agreement, Caris will provide its suite of next-generation sequencing services, including its...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GenomeWeb

Cepheid Obtains CE Mark for Expanded Combo COVID Test

NEW YORK – Cepheid announced on Thursday that it has obtained the CE mark for an expanded combination COVID-19 test. The firm expects to begin shipping the new test to countries that accept the CE mark this month. The Xpert Xpress CoV-2/Flu/RSV plus is a rapid molecular diagnostic test to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy