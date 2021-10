Here's an understatement: Life is better when we're happy. A positive outlook can improve even the dreariest of days. Of course, the ability to keep smiling in the face of adversity and everyday mundanity isn't always easy. Everyone grapples with the occasional bad mood or full-blown bout of depression to varying degrees. But, did you know that depression is also linked to an increased risk of dementia?

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO