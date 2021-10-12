CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BLS: Job Openings Decrease to 10.4 Million in August

By Calculated Risk
calculatedriskblog.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of job openings declined to 10.4 million on the last business day of August following a series high in July, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Hires decreased to 6.3 million while total separations were little changed at 6.0 million. Within separations, the quits rate increased to a series high of 2.9 percent while the layoffs and discharges rate was little changed at 0.9 percent.

www.calculatedriskblog.com

