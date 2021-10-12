CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Virtual presentation to explain fraud, scams

By Submitted by EODD
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 8 days ago

The Alzheimer's Association and Better Business Bureau will host a virtual presentation about recognizing fraud and scams. The presentation will be at noon Oct. 21. People may join by phone by calling (800) 272-3900. Each year, millions of older adults fall victim to fraud or scams. With the increased isolation...

