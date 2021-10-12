Construction Underway At I-74 Bridges Over Whitewater River
The $24.7 million bridge rehab project started Monday in Dearborn County near the Ohio state line. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors L.P. began work Monday on a $24.7 million bridge rehabilitation project on the I-74 bridges over the White Water River in Dearborn County. The bridges are located just under a mile west of U.S. 52 near the Ohio state line.www.eaglecountryonline.com
