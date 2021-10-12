Discovering Hispanic Heritage at the University of Arizona

Arizona's housing market isn't the only thing booming. So is Hispanic homeownership, according to a new market research report. “Arizona is adding Hispanic homeowners faster than any other state in the nation”, said Marcela Fuentes, treasurer at the Tucson Association of Realtors. “The Hispanic community in Arizona is investing and consuming more and contributing to higher homeownership. Between 2020 and 2040 it is estimated that 70% of the new homeowners will be Latino.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO