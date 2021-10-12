Discovering Hispanic Heritage at the University of Arizona
Discovering cultures means looking back. A special department at the University of Arizona helps teach students the history behind Hispanic Heritage. "Sit up and take notice. It is perhaps the second largest demographic in the United States in terms of minority populations," said Anna Ochoa O'Leary, Professor and Department Head of Mexican American Studies at the University of Arizona is talking about the Hispanic population.www.kgun9.com
