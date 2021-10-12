CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas County, TX

Leading Off (10/12/21)

By Tim Rogers
dmagazine.com
 9 days ago

COVID Update. The number of patients hospitalized with the virus has fallen by half since the peak about six weeks ago. The average number of new daily cases in Dallas County for the last two-week period is 811; for the previous two-week period, it was 1,177. This is all great news. But don’t lose sight of the fact that 4,774 in the county have been killed by the virus; 88 died in the last week. And then there are the folks who have survived it but will have lingering health issues for months and years. Meanwhile, Governor Greg Abbott declared that Texas businesses can’t order their employees to get vaccinated, which is a reversal from what he had declared in August and an empty political stunt in any case because we’re all following federal guidelines.

www.dmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Bannon eyed as key link between White House, Jan. 6 riot

The Jan. 6 committee’s vote to refer former Trump strategist Steve Bannon for criminal charges is putting a spotlight on the central role he may have played in organizing the day and the extent to which he coordinated with the White House and former President Trump . As lawmakers on...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas County, TX
Health
Dallas County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
The Associated Press

NFL, players agree to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy