Parents file lawsuits against school districts over their children’s Covid-19 infections

Close to 3,000 children in Colorado have gotten COVID-19 in school, according to data from the state health department. That’s a small percentage of the more than 883,000 students attending K-12 schools in the state, but more than three times as many kids as were infected in school at the previous high point in December. People younger than 20 now account for about one-quarter of new COVID-19 infections in the state.

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO