Education

Parents file lawsuits against school districts over their children’s Covid-19 infections

By CNN.com Wire Service
 8 days ago
Wisconsin parents are suing two school districts over their Covid-19 mitigation efforts, arguing that the systems failed to protect their children from getting infected. The first lawsuit was filed in federal court last week by Shannon Jensen against the Waukesha School District, the Waukesha Board of Education, a number of school board members and district employees, according to the court documents.

Daily Mail

Furious parents blast 'inhumane treatment' after California school district told parents to send children in with 'warm jackets' as they would be forced to eat lunch in the rain because of Covid-19 restrictions

A California school district sparked a huge backlash after one of its schools sent an email to parents earlier earlier this week telling them their children would be forced eat lunch outside in the rain due to coronavirus restrictions. The email from Patwin Elementary School notified parents that 'students are...
Wisconsin State
click orlando

Orange, Brevard parents file emergency petition against school boards over student mask mandates

ORLANDO, Fla. – An emergency petition has been filed by parents against Orange and Brevard school districts over student mask mandates. The petition — filed Tuesday night — is asking an appellate court in the First District Court of Appeals to require these schools boards to follow Florida law on mask mandates and opt outs, according to a news release from the AndersonGlenn law firm.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
MercuryNews

COVID outbreaks in Colorado schools infect 3,000 kids, more than 400 staff

Close to 3,000 children in Colorado have gotten COVID-19 in school, according to data from the state health department. That's a small percentage of the more than 883,000 students attending K-12 schools in the state, but more than three times as many kids as were infected in school at the previous high point in December. People younger than 20 now account for about one-quarter of new COVID-19 infections in the state.
COLORADO STATE
Corvallis Gazette-Times

Corvallis parents protest potential COVID-19 vaccine mandate in school district

People from Corvallis, Eugene, Lebanon, Sweet Home and everywhere in between gathered at the Benton County Courthouse on Saturday morning to protest a potential vaccine mandate for middle and high school students in the Corvallis School District. The protest was organized by a group of Corvallis parents. These parents don't...
CORVALLIS, OR
#Lawsuits#Cdc#School Districts#Covid 19#Fcsd#Board#Jama Pediatrics#Cnn
Daily Voice

Federal Lawsuit Filed Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates at Penn Medicine

Workers for Penn Medicine who were dismissed from their jobs for not getting a COVID-19 vaccine, have filed a federal lawsuit.Hundreds of employees have quit or been dismissed from Penn Medicine since the vaccine mandate was announced this past spring.The suit states that the vaccination mandates a…
LAW
MetroTimes

BAMN announces plans to file lawsuit against Whitmer, Detroit public schools over vaccination mandate

Civil rights organization By Any Means Necessary (BAMN) is seeking to mandate masks and vaccines in Detroit public schools by any means necessary. The organization plans to file a lawsuit against Governor Whitmer and the Detroit Public Schools Community District in an effort to get the administration to mandate masks and vaccinations across the Detroit school district.
DETROIT, MI
ABC4

CDC: Over 140,000 U.S. Children Lost a Parent or Caregiver to COVID-19

(ABC4) A peer-reviewed study published by the American Academy of Pediatrics found that over 140,000 children in the U.S. lost a parent or caregiver due to COVID-19.  The results of the study, which were reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on October 7th, were described as "a hidden and ongoing secondary […]
KIDS
Hornell Evening Tribune

Judge deals a blow to NY's COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers

A federal judge issued a ruling Tuesday requiring New York to allow religious exemptions to the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for medical workers. U.S. District Judge David Hurd of Utica granted a preliminary injunction temporarily barring New York state and employers from enforcing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate against medical workers claiming a legitimate religious exemption.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Chicago Tribune

Illinois hospital systems losing hundreds of workers because of COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Some Illinois hospital systems are losing hundreds of employees as deadlines loom for health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines — even as most workers have agreed to get the shots. Gov. J.B. Pritzker set a deadline of Sept. 19 for all Illinois health care workers to get their first shots, with their second shots due within 30 days, which would have been Oct. 19, at the latest. Those who ...
ILLINOIS STATE
MercuryNews

