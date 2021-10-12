CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Seasons Later, the Cowboys Are Finally Living Up to Their Potential

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Cowboys have now won four games in a row. The last time they’ve had a streak this long was 2018, a season they began by struggling to a 3-5 record in the first half of the season. Dallas then traded a first-round draft pick to the Oakland Raiders for Amari Cooper, a two-time Pro Bowler who’d lost some of his luster, and soon after that, both the wide receiver and his new team looked revived. That season, led by Cooper, Dak Prescott, and Ezekiel Elliott—the newest version of The Triplets—the Cowboys won five games in a row and eight of their last 10.

