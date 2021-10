NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gerard Gallant fairly chuckled when asked whether he checks with his players regarding with whom they would like to play. “No, I’m not going to ask the players who they want to play with,” the Rangers head coach said following Wednesday’s practice in preparation for Thursday’s match against the Predators. “That would make a long time for me, because a lot of players will say, ‘Oh, I’d to play with Mika [Zibanejad].’ I think 11 forwards would be saying they want to play with Mika.”

