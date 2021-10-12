CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Religious vaccine exemption stays for NY health care workers

By MICHAEL HILL
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16NO0p_0cOl87Qj00
1 of 5

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York health care workers will be able to seek religious exemptions from a statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandate as a lawsuit challenging the requirement proceeds, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

Judge David Hurd in Utica had issued a temporary restraining order a month ago after 17 doctors, nurses and other health professionals claimed in a lawsuit that their rights would be violated with a vaccine mandate that disallowed religious exemptions.

Hurd’s preliminary injunction Tuesday means New York will continue to be barred from enforcing any requirement that employers deny religious exemptions. And the state cannot revoke exemptions already granted.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she will fight the decision in court “to keep New Yorkers safe.”

“My responsibility as governor is to protect the people of this state, and requiring health care workers to get vaccinated accomplishes that,” she said in a prepared statement.

State health officials said that as of Tuesday, facilities reported 7,070 hospital workers, or 1.4% of total employees, had claimed a non-medical exemption, as did 2,636 nursing home workers, or 1.8% of employees.

Hurd wrote that the health care workers suing the state were likely to succeed on the merits of their constitutional claim. The question presented in this case, Hurd wrote, is whether the mandate “conflicts with plaintiffs’ and other individuals’ federally protected right to seek a religious accommodation from their individual employers. The answer to this question is clearly yes.”

“This is clearly just a ridiculous government overreach,” said Christopher Ferrara, the Thomas More Society special counsel who represented the plaintiffs. “You can’t do this to people. You can’t call them heroes one day and then throw them out on the sidewalk the next day.”

Hochul’s administration began requiring workers at hospitals and nursing homes to be vaccinated on Sept. 27 and more recently expanded the requirement to include workers at assisted living homes, hospice care, treatment centers and home health aides.

The plaintiffs, all Christians, oppose as a matter of religious conviction any medical cooperation in abortion, including the use of vaccines linked to fetal cell lines in testing, development or production, according to court papers.

Several types of cell lines created decades ago using fetal tissue exist and are widely used in medical manufacturing, but the cells in them today are clones of the early cells, not the original tissue.

The COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is produced by using an adenovirus that is grown using retinal cells that trace to a fetus from 1985, according to the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops said in a January statement that “abortion-derived” cell lines were used to test the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines but not in their development or production.

Hurd also allowed the plaintiffs to keep their identities private by using pseudonyms such as “Dr. A.” and “Nurse J.” The plaintiffs said they wanted to proceed anonymously because they feared the risk of ostracization or retaliation.

Also Tuesday, a federal judge in Manhattan swept aside the latest challenge to a similar New York City mandate requiring employees in the nation’s largest public school system to get vaccines.

Lawyers for 10 employees had sought an injunction blocking the mandate in their cases. They argued their constitutional rights were violated when officials found they did not meet the city’s narrow requirements for a religious exemption.

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni rejected the request, saying there was no evidence of discrimination.

The mandate “is neutral,” Caproni told a plaintiff lawyer during a hearing on Tuesday. “It says you must be vaccinated. … It applies to everybody.”

___

Associated Press writer Tom Hays in New York contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

Jack Handy
8d ago

Shouldn't need an exemption for ANYTHING that has DEATH listed as a SIDE EFFECT!!! After three to four weeks, a vaccinated patient is instructed to return for a second dose. Even after they take the second dose, they are not.considered "fully vaccinated" If the doubly vaccinated patient has a reaction to the vaccine or tests positive for covid-19 in the following two weeks after the second dose, they are still considered "unvaccinated "According to the CDC'srules, no one is counted as "fully vaccinated".until a full 14 days have passed from the second injection of Pfizer or Moderna's mRNA vaccine, or14 days have passed after the first dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot. This rule conveniently hides 80 percent of the deaths that occur after vaccination and slyly mis-attributes these deaths as "unvaccinated deaths."This fraudulent rule inflates the unvaccinated death toll and hides the real medical issues that are the result of covid shots.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Can new variants of the coronavirus keep emerging?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Can new variants of the coronavirus keep emerging?. Yes, as long as the virus that caused the pandemic keeps infecting people. But that doesn’t mean new variants will keep emerging as regularly, or that they’ll be more dangerous. With more than half the world still not vaccinated,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Clinton, on the mend, ‘touched by the outpouring of support’

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton released a video saying he is on the road to recovery after being hospitalized in Southern California for six days to treat an infection unrelated to COVID-19. The 75-year-old Clinton, who arrived Sunday at his home in New York, said in the Wednesday video that he was glad to be back home and that he was “so touched by the outpouring of support” he received while hospitalized last week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

US marks 200M COVID-19 shots shared with world

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday donated its 200 millionth COVID-19 shot to help vaccinate the rest of the world, the White House announced. The Biden administration aims to lead a global vaccination campaign even as it rolls out boosters for domestic use, which critics say diverts doses from those who are in greater need around the world.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Utica, NY
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
The Associated Press

Greece: Striking hospital staff hold protest in Athens

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Hundreds of Greek state hospital workers marched Thursday through central Athens as part of a 24-hour strike to protest staff shortages and compulsory coronavirus vaccinations. About 500 protesters demonstrated in the center of the capital, heading past parliament toward the health ministry chanting slogans and holding...
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

620K+
Followers
333K+
Post
288M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy