Water boil order lifted for communities around Wichita

The Associated Press
 8 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Residents outside of Kansas’ largest city of Wichita who get their water from a rural district no longer have to boil their tap water after testing showed it to be safe.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Sunday rescinded a boil water advisory for Sedgwick County Rural Water District No. 2 public water supply system, television station KAKE reported. That came a day after the city of Wichita’s water was declared safe, following the entire city of nearly 400,000 and surrounding communities being placed under a boil order.

The rural water district was the last water supplier in the area affected by last week’s main break and pressure loss.

