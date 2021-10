PHILADELPHIA - Karson Kuhlman, Taylor Hall, and Brad Marchand scored but the Bruins fell to the Philadelphia Flyers, 6-3, on Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center in the team's first road game of the season. Boston rallied from a two-goal deficit in the second period to tie the game, 3-3, on tallies from Hall and Marchand but surrendered three goals - including an empty-netter - in the third for their first loss of the season. Here are some notes and observations from the loss:

NHL ・ 13 HOURS AGO