China's reputation challenged by perceptions of low-quality projects and products in Ethiopia
Mahlet Fantahun contributed to this article. One of the most striking elements of the discourse about China in Ethiopia is how official governmental narratives highlight the impressive scale of Chinese projects, whether major infrastructure construction of roads and railways or the import of essential goods like vaccines, phones, and clothing, while popular narratives often underline the low quality of these projects and products.globalvoices.org
