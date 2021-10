198 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Brandon Aiyuk has been the talk amongst 49ers fans after his slow start to the season where he's caught only eight passes for 90 yards over the team's first six games, despite breaking out as a rookie, where he caught 60 passes for 748 yards and five touchdowns, being the team leader in all three categories in 2020.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO