BOSTON (CBS) – There may soon be easier access to rapid home COVID-19 tests that could provide some peace of mind. Last week, the Biden administration announced a $1 billion investment towards buying the tests to put on the market. First of all, how does a rapid home test work? You can buy them at major drug stores in person or online for between $7 and $12 a test, though they often come in sets of two. And they work much like a home pregnancy test, except, in this case, you swab both nostrils, add some drops, and then use a test...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO