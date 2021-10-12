CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

As We See It: Amazon Sets Title for Jason Katims Comedy Series About Autistic Roommates

tvseriesfinale.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs headed to Amazon, and the streaming service has released more details about the new comedy from Jason Katims (Parenthood, Friday Night Lights). The series is based on an Israeli series titled On The Spectrum. Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki, Sue Ann Pien, Sosie Bacon, and Chris Pang star in the...

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvseriesfinale.com

B Positive: Season Three? Has the CBS Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, the B Positive TV show stars Annaleigh Ashford, Thomas Middleditch, Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G., Terrence Terrell, Linda Lavin, David Anthony Higgins, and Darryl Stephens with Hector Elizondo, Jane Seymour, Ben Vereen, Jim Beaver and Anna Maria Horsford recurring. The story begins with Drew (Middleditch), a therapist and newly divorced dad, who is in need of both a new kidney and a social life. He runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges former high school acquaintance who volunteers one of her own kidneys. Together, Drew and Gina form an unlikely and life-affirming friendship. During the process, Gina discovers that the happiness she’d been seeking all along could be found in the form of giving. In season two, Drew starts his new life with Gina’s healthy new kidney. Meanwhile, Gina inherits a surprise fortune from a patient at Valley Hills, the assisted living facility where she works, and this leads her to make a big change in a positive direction.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

Netflix Original Series ‘All The Light We Cannot See’: What We Know

The critically acclaimed novel All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr is being adapted as a new Netflix Original series. The project will be handled by Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. Meanwhile, the World War II limited series is also being written by Knight for the streaming channel.
TV SERIES
Connecticut Post

Critical Role's 'Legend of Vox Machina' Series Premiere Date Set on Amazon Prime Video

Gear up for some boozin’ and brawlin’ animated adventuring, Critters: “The Legend of Vox Machina” series from Critical Role will storm onto Amazon Prime Video next February. Season 1 of “The Legend of Vox Machina,” an adult animated fantasy-adventure series based on Critical Role’s first Dungeons & Dragons campaign, is...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Amazon Prime Video Reveals Title Of Its Jason Katims Series, Releases First-Look Photos

Amazon Prime Video has revealed that its upcoming Jason Katims series will be titled. and released three first-look photos. The series tells the story of Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), twentysomething roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love and navigate a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, their aide and sometimes even each other, the trio experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Katims
Person
Chris Pang
Person
Sosie Bacon
imore.com

Bilingual comedy series 'Acapulco' premieres on Apple TV+

"Acapulco" has premiered on Apple TV+. The new bilingual comedy series stars Eugenio Derbe. "Acapulco" is now streaming on Apple TV+. The new comedy series tells the story of "20-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco."
TV & VIDEOS
New Haven Register

Greenwich native screens TV comedy series about online dating at national festival

A freelance screenwriter based in New York City, Greenwich native Jon Saks is hoping his TV comedy about online dating, "Swipe," will hit the small screen. “Swipe” is a show about two recently-single New Yorkers who meet through an online dating site, and it proves more complicated than anticipated. Three episodes have been produced so far. Saks has written scripts of all kinds and genres but said he loves writing comedy the best. He jokingly admitted that “Swipe” shamelessly pays homage to Seinfeld.
GREENWICH, CT
showbizjunkies.com

‘Fairfax’ Trailer: Amazon’s New Animated Comedy is All About the Hype

Amazon’s just released the official trailer for Fairfax, an adult animated series set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 29, 2021. The two+ minute trailer features foul-mouthed smoking pigeons along with a bunch of teens struggling to be cool and fit in. The voice cast includes Skyler Gisondo,...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#Roommates#Israeli#Amazon Prime Video
theplaylist.net

‘Fairfax’ Trailer: An Uncool Middle Schooler Discovers Hypebeast Culture In Amazon’s New Animated Comedy Series

It seems as adult animated comedy series are more popular now than ever before thanks to streaming services giving creators the freedom to do something unique. Look at “Tuca and Bertie,” “Solar Opposites,” “Disenchantment,” and others as examples. And Amazon seems to be doing that with the upcoming “Fairfax.”. As...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Yearly Departed’: Amazon Sets Season 2 Return For Comedy Special With Yvonne Orji As Host

Amazon has given a green light to a second installment of Yearly Departed, a comedy special that will bid farewell to everything we’re leaving behind in 2021. Emmy-nominated Yvonne Orji (Insecure) will host the special, which again will feature an all-female lineup of guests (TBA) who will tackle some of 2021’s highlights we probably want to forget, such as Hot Vaxx Summer, Hermit Life, Ignoring the Climate Crisis, and Zoom. Yearly Departed will premiere in December exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. A specific date will be announced soon. “In my career, I’ve been fortunate...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Jason Segel Comedy Series ‘Shrinking’ Ordered at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has ordered Jason Segel’s comedy series “Shrinking,” which he’ll star in, write and executive produce. “Ted Lasso” duo Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein will also write and executive produce the show. So yes, that’s two high-profile bad-therapist comedies coming to Apple’s streaming service (the other one being Will...
TV & VIDEOS
fourfourtwo.com

Ted Lasso Season 3: Everything we know about the new series of the Apple TV+ show

The Emmy award-winning show Ted Lasso is set to return to Apple TV+ in 2022. The show stars Jason Sudeikis as the titular American football-turned-Premier League coach, as he attempts to manage fictional outfit AFC Richmond. The show has become a somewhat surprise hit and has since struck a licensing deal with the Premier League.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Amazon
Deadline

Jason Segel To Star In ‘Shrinking’, Apple TV+ Comedy Series From ‘Ted Lasso’s Bill Lawrence & Brett Goldstein

Apple TV+ has given a formal series green light to Shrinking, a 10-episode comedy series starring Jason Segel, who also serves as writer and executive producer alongside Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, coming off their Emmy wins for the streamer’s hit comedy Ted Lasso. Written by Segel, Lawrence and Goldstein, Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own. Shrinking is produced by Ted Lasso studio Warner Bros. Television and Lawrence’s studio-based Doozer Productions....
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Pitch Perfect TV Show: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Upcoming Peacock Series

In 2012, Pitch Perfect became a surprise hit, going on to have two sequels. The franchise made acapella groups cool and spun a lot of aca-phases. As of 2021, Pitch Perfect 2 holds the title of the highest opening weekend for a musical. These films not only performed well at the box office, but they have a dedicated fan base ready to pull out their red solo cups when the opportunity arises. Now Pitch Perfect fans will be able to return to the world of competitive a cappella singing once more in a new Peacock TV show starring Adam Devine.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Fairfax’ Trailer: Amazon Original Comedy Series Looks At Sneaker Culture

Amazon has unveiled the official trailer for Fairfax, an adult animated comedy series following the misadventures of four teen best friends on a never-ending quest for clout. The show stars Skyler Gisondo (Licorice Pizza), Kiersey Clemons (Dope), Peter S. Kim (Spies in Disguise), and Jaboukie Young-White (C’mon C’mon) — and features the likes of Billy Porter, Zoey Deutch, Camila Mendes, Rob Delaney, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ben Schwartz, JB Smoove, John Leguizamo, and Colton Dunn, among others, in guest roles.
MUSIC
Deadline

Aidan Turner Italian Series ‘Leonardo’ & Australian Comedy Drama ‘Bump’ Land At The CW

The CW is continuing to look abroad to solidify its schedule. The youth-skewing network has picked up Italian drama series Leonardo, starring Poldark’s Aidan Turner, and Australian comedy drama Bump. It comes after the broadcaster picked up Patrick Dempsey-fronted Italian series Devils as well as titles such as Canada’s Coroner and UK’s Dead Pixels. It also shares New Zealand comedy Wellington Paranormal, created by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, with HBO Max. Created by The X-Files’ Frank Spotnitz and Sherlock’s Steve Thompson, the hourlong Leonardo explores the secrets and drama behind the genius of Leonardo da Vinci, played by Turner. The eight-part series...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

FX Restaurant Comedy ‘The Bear’ Lands Series Pickup

FX has picked up a half-hour comedy called The Bear, starring Shameless alum Jeremy Allen White, to series. The show centers on a young chef (White) who returns to Chicago to run his family’s restaurant. The FX Productions series also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach (NOS4A2, Girls), Ayo Edebiri (Big Mouth), Lionel Boyce (Hap and Leonard), Abby Elliott (Indebted, SNL) and Liza Colón-Zayas (In Treatment). Edwin Gibson and Matty Matheson will recur.
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

The best comedies on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video gives you access to a huge library of movies and TV shows. But quantity is not necessarily quality, especially when it comes to the comedy genre. While Amazon has a good track record of original TV comedies, the movie library isn’t quite as impressive. Still, if you’re looking for a laugh, your Prime Video subscription does give you access to a few sure things. Finding them, however, isn’t always easy. So to help you out, we’ve gone through the library to bring you the best comedies you can currently watch on Amazon Prime Video.
TV SHOWS
TV Fanatic

Jason Segel to Headline Comedy from Ted Lasso Duo

Apple TV+ is staying in business with the team behind Ted Lasso. The streamer announced a series order for Shrinking, a 10-episode comedy series that will star Jason Segel, who also serves as writer and executive producer alongside Emmy Award winners Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein. Lawrence and Goldstein are...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Bear - New Comedy Series Ordered To Series by FX

Starring Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Gibson and Matty Matheson. LOS ANGELES, October 12, 2021 – The Bear, a half-hour comedy about a young chef who returns to Chicago to run the family restaurant, has been picked up to series, it was announced today by Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX. The series from FX Productions will premiere in 2022.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy