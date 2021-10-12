As We See It: Amazon Sets Title for Jason Katims Comedy Series About Autistic Roommates

Airing on the CBS television network, the B Positive TV show stars Annaleigh Ashford, Thomas Middleditch, Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G., Terrence Terrell, Linda Lavin, David Anthony Higgins, and Darryl Stephens with Hector Elizondo, Jane Seymour, Ben Vereen, Jim Beaver and Anna Maria Horsford recurring. The story begins with Drew (Middleditch), a therapist and newly divorced dad, who is in need of both a new kidney and a social life. He runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges former high school acquaintance who volunteers one of her own kidneys. Together, Drew and Gina form an unlikely and life-affirming friendship. During the process, Gina discovers that the happiness she’d been seeking all along could be found in the form of giving. In season two, Drew starts his new life with Gina’s healthy new kidney. Meanwhile, Gina inherits a surprise fortune from a patient at Valley Hills, the assisted living facility where she works, and this leads her to make a big change in a positive direction.

