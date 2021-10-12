CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Police: 11-year-old girl hurt in Wichita drive-by shooting

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An 11-year-old girl was wounded in an early-morning drive-by shooting Tuesday in Wichita, police there said.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight in the city’s Ken-Mar neighborhood, television station KSN reported. Witnesses told police that someone in a black sport utility vehicle shot into a house, then sped away.

The girl was hit by gunfire and taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but she is expected to survive, police said. Four other people in the home at the time of the shooting were not injured, police said.

Investigators said they have identified a suspect, but no arrests had been reported by midmorning Tuesday.

